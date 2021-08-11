Good Girls has aired its fourth season and will now begin dropping on Netflix around the world. Those outside the United States will be able to enjoy the show’s likely final season at the end of August while those in the US will have a little bit longer.

The chances are you’re already familiar with the show but just in case, here’s a quick recap. The series is an NBC comedy that stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman who have been slowly been going down the rabbit hole as they mix their mundane stay-at-home Mom routine with laundering money.

For fans of the show, you’ll have noticed the batch of episodes to hit Netflix as part of season 3 was a lot shorter than normal. That’s because the show was cut short thanks to COVID-19 which caused the production to be cut short. Unlike other shows that resumed production later (The Walking Dead being the best example), Good Girls simply decided to cut season three short with 11 episodes rather than the planned 16.

Now as you may have heard, season 4 is now the final season of Good Girls. Despite some good intentions to bring the show back, a deal never came to fruition meaning that we won’t be getting a season 5.

When will Good Girls season 4 come to Netflix internationally?

In most regions outside the United States, the series comes to Netflix branded as a Netflix Original. Of course, it fits in the exclusive international distribution Netflix category.

As we’ve mentioned before, Netflix internationally doesn’t get weekly episodes as it does with some other shows.

After a long wait, season 4 of Good Girls is set to arrive on Netflix in locations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia on August 31st, 2021.

When will Good Girls season 4 be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States will be the last region to get season 4 but the good news is that it will come eventually.

Traditionally, Netflix US has gotten the series early in the year after the new season airs on NBC. In the past few years that’s meant new seasons have dropped in January (February for the case of season three).

So with that said, we’re currently expecting season 4 of Good Girls to be on Netflix in the United States in either January or February 2022. However, with the delayed start on NBC, this could be much further back.

Are you looking forward to watching Good Girls season 4 hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.