Good Girls will be returning for a fourth season and eventually will be hitting Netflix in the majority of regions around the world but a lot will depend on where you live. Here’s when we’re currently expecting season 4 of Good Girls to be on Netflix.

The chances are you’re already familiar with the show but just in case, here’s a quick recap. The series is an NBC comedy that stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman who have been slowly been going down the rabbit hole as they mix their mundane stay-at-home Mom routine with laundering money.

For fans of the show, you’ll have noticed the batch of episodes to hit Netflix as part of season 3 was a lot shorter than normal. That’s because the show was cut short thanks to COVID-19 which caused the production to be cut short. Unlike other shows that resumed production later (The Walking Dead being the best example), Good Girls simply decided to cut season 3 short with 11 episodes rather than the planned 16.

Season 4 was renewed quite early with the news coming last May. The new season will be airing from March 7th, 2021.

When will Good Girls season 4 come to Netflix internationally?

In most regions outside the United States, the series comes to Netflix branded as a Netflix Original. Of course, it fits in the exclusive international distribution Netflix category.

As we’ve mentioned before, Netflix internationally doesn’t get weekly episodes as it does with some other shows. Instead, you’ll have to wait a few months after the series finale. That is likely going to be in the summer so don’t expect it to hit Netflix outside the US until late Summer or early Fall. This could change so keep this post saved in your bookmarks.

When will Good Girls season 4 be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States will be the last region to get season 4 but the good news is that it will come eventually.

Traditionally, Netflix US has gotten the series early in the year after the new season airs on NBC. In the past few years that’s meant new seasons have dropped in January (February for the case of season 3).

So with that said, we’re currently expecting season 4 of Good Girls to be on Netflix in the United States in either January or February 2022. However, with the delayed start on NBC, this could be much further back.

If you can’t wait, you can watch the series live on television or on catch-up using the NBC app or Peacock.

Are you looking forward to watching Good Girls season 4 hit Netflix? Let us know in the comments.