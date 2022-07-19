When will Jordan Peele’s Movie ‘Nope’ be on Netflix?

Jordan Peele is back for another horror movie event with the esteemed director reteaming Daniel Kaluuya for Nope, which will hit theaters in July 2022. If you don’t fancy braving the theaters, will you be able to watch Nope on Netflix? The answer is likely yes but you’ve got a long wait.

Releasing in theaters on July 22nd, the new sci-fi horror movie sees several residents in a remote part of California bearing witness to some strange events seemingly caused by a UFO.

Daniel Kaluuya stars alongside Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott.

When will Nope come to Netflix in the United States?

Nope will be on Netflix in the United States but it won’t be for a number of years. Instead, if you don’t want to watch in theaters, the movie will be headed to Peacock by the end of 2022.

While Netflix US does have access to Universals animation slate early (it’ll receive Minions: Rise of Gru and The Bad Guys in the coming months) it receives live-action movies 4 years following its theatrical release.

This is because of a deal struck back in July 2021, the deal states:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

That means Nope will be on Netflix at some point in 2026. That release date also applies to other Universal movie slate titles, including Ambulance, Jurassic World Dominion, and The Northman.

When will Nope come to Netflix internationally?

The good news is that most regions of Netflix receive Universal movies but it won’t be for a year or two.

Unlike the United States there’s no announced deals so instead we can look at when Universal movies currently come to Netflix so lets run through:

Eastern Europe receives Universal movies in the new first window. For example, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia received The 355 3 months following release. In which case, you’ll see Nope in October 2022.

South Korea received F9 around a year after its release. If that applies here, you’ll receive the movie in 2023.

Most Netflix regions receive Universal movies around 2 years after the release (around 2024). For example, 2022 has seen Dolittle, The Invisible Man, and The Photograph appear in many regions, including: Canada Australia India South Africa United Kingdom Japan Sweden



So the reality is if you want to watch Nope, you’ll need to catch it in theaters this summer, but if you want to watch it on Netflix, you’ll just need to be patient.

Also, don’t forget that Jordan Peele is heavily involved in Netflix’s upcoming Wendell and Wild animated movie coming later this year. You’ll also see Daniel Kaluuya on Netflix soon with the upcoming British sci-fi movie, The Kitchen.

Are you looking forward to watching Nope on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.