DreamWorks ‘The Bad Guys’ Coming to Netflix in November 2022

DreamWorks’ new animated movie The Bad Guys released theatrically earlier this year and its stint on Peacock will soon be coming to an end. It will be among the first wave of titles coming to Netflix as part of newly struck animation deals in the United States. Here’s when The Bad Guys will be on Netflix.

Set to release in late April in the United States (other regions saw it released theatrically through March and early April), the new animated movie comes from director Pierre Perifel. It is based on the illustrated children’s book by Aaron Blabey.

The movie’s voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina.

When will The Bad Guys be on Netflix in the United States?

Thanks to the newly announced DreamWorks deal, we can pretty accurately predict when The Bad Guys will come to streaming in the United States.

Per the deal, Netflix US will have part of the pay-1 window. That window is 18 months and starts 45 days after the film releases theatrically. The Bad Guys theatrical window was, in fact, 70 days in length, meaning that it’ll come to Netflix a little later than previously predicted.

We’ve now got confirmation that The Bad Guys will come to Netflix US on November 1st, 2022.

Here’s the full pay-1 release schedule for The Bad Guys:

Theatrical release window: April 22nd – July 1st, 2022

April 22nd – July 1st, 2022 Peacock Window 1: July 1st – October 31st, 2022

July 1st – October 31st, 2022 Netflix Window 1: November 1st, 2022 – September 1st, 2023

November 1st, 2022 – September 1st, 2023 Peacock Window 2: September 1st – January 1st, 2024

Netflix would also then be expected to receive the movie again in the second window in 2026 but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Other movies set to release as part of this deal in the future includes Minions: Rise of Gru, and the Mario movie releasing this holiday season.

Will The Bad Guys be on Netflix outside the United States?

We sadly don’t know the plans for Dreamworks and Illumination titles outside the United States. As a result, don’t expect to be streaming The Bad Guys at the end of 2022 as the US will.

Based on previous years, Dreamworks movies don’t typically come to Netflix UK until two years after their premiere theatrically (as with the case for Trolls: World Tour). If that’s the case for this movie, you won’t see it until 2024.

Many regions of Netflix, such as Canada, Latin America, and other select regions, received 2019’s Abominable earlier in 2022. If that’s the case for these regions for The Bad Guys, it won’t be available until late 2024/2025.

We’ll keep this post updated over time to reflect changing information as and when we get it.

