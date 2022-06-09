‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Won’t Be on Netflix Until 2026

The Jurassic World franchise is a monster for Universal and hoping to achieve Avengers: End Game status is the third entry in the dinosaur movie franchise with Dominion. With it now releasing in theaters, you may be wondering if the movie will come to Netflix. The answer is likely yes but when depends on where you live.

Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Tervorrow, sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas return alongside a slew of older faces you’ll remember from the Jurassic Park days.

The sixth installment of the franchise isn’t exactly getting rave reviews with it currently carrying a 36% on RottenTomatoes with the Financial Times saying that the “franchise is aware of its looming extinction“. Ouch.

Nevertheless, the movie is expected to do big numbers at the box office around the world.

When will Jurassic World: Dominion be on Netflix in the United States?

In previous years, we’ve had no idea whether Universal movies are coming to Netflix but thanks to a deal announced and struck in July 2021, we do know that Jurrasic World: Dominion is headed to Netflix US but we’ve got quite a wait.

If we look back to the deal announcement, the part that pertains to Jurassic World: Dominion is the following:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

So applying the dates outlined above we won’t see Jurassic World: Dominion on Netflix US until at least June 10th, 2026 at the absolute earliest.

Before then, the movie will be headed to Peacock in the first window which based on additions of Ambulance and The 355 could be as soon as July 25th, 2022. This is because the Universal theatrical window has collapsed in recent years to just 45 days.

If you don’t have Peacock, we are expecting Netflix DVD (Netflix’s DVD rental service which only operates in the US) to be carrying the movie within the next few months.

Will Jurassic World: Dominion be on Netflix internationally?

Unlike the United States, we don’t have information on windowing in other regions but we can look at additions this year and years prior to guess which Netflix regions will receive Jurassic World: Dominion in the coming months and years.

Some of central Europe is getting new Universal movies within 3 months of its theatrical debuts based on the addition of The 355 to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romanic, and Slovakia on April 1st. Based on this, those regions of Netflix will receive the movie in September 2022.

Netflix in South Korea is currently receiving new Universal movies around a year following its theatrical debut which would mean they receive it in 2023.

For the bulk of Netflix users in countries like Canada, Japan, South Africa, India and the United Kingdom, you’re currently receiving new Universal movies (such as Dolittle added to Netflix in most of the regions outlined above between late last year and today) around 2 and a bit years following its theatrical release. That means you won’t see it on Netflix until at least 2024.

Of course, all those international dates are subject to change and are purely based on prior additions where contracts were in place but may not be now.