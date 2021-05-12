When will ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

L.A.’s Finest was a surprise addition when it hit Netflix US in early 2021. As you may know, there was a season 2 produced for the show and that it would eventually join Netflix. Now we know when season 2 of L.A.’s Finest will be coming to Netflix.

The spinoff to the Bad Boys franchise ran on Spectrum Originals for two seasons before being canceled (more on this a little later) and starred Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as two cops within the LAPD.

Netflix in the United States and Canada were recipients of L.A.’s Finest in January 2021 and in both cases, the show featured in the top 10s. In the United States, the show enjoyed just shy of a month in the top 10s (26 days total) whereas in Canada it featured in the top 10s for just shy of two weeks.

Season 1 aired on Spectrum Originals in the US between May 2019 and June 2019. Season 2 dropped over a year later, as it was delayed from the summer due to the BLM protests which were predominantly aimed at the police. The first season has also been airing on FOX in the US and was announced to come to Netflix back in December.

Will season 2 of L.A.’s Finest come to Netflix?

Originally, we expected the show may be coming to Netflix a year later which would’ve meant a January 2022 release but thankfully, we were wrong and that it’s set to arrive on Netflix US much sooner.

We can now reveal that season 2 of L.A.’s Finest is coming to Netflix in the United States on June 9th, 2021.

Will there be a third season of L.A.’s Finest?

If you want to look even further ahead to a third season, unfortunately, you may be disappointed. A month after season 2 released on Spectrum Originals, the series was canceled by Spectrum.

The reasons for cancelation seem to be two-fold.

For one, the show got delayed due to political events happening in the US for season 2 but the more likely reason is that Spectrum Originals as a concept seem to be coming to an end with no new shows being announced for the network in a while.

While highly unlikely, should Netflix see big numbers for the series, they could possibly work a deal with Sony Picture Television to revive the show.

Are you looking forward to watching season 2 of L.A.’s Finest on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.