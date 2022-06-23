The Marvel Sony movie Morbius was released in theaters on April 1st and while it didn’t set the box office alive, it has become an internet meme since its debut. The movie is among the first batch of Sony movies to hit Netflix in the newly announced first window deal. Here’s what you can expect and when you can expect Morbius on Netflix.

Facing multiple delays, Morbius has been a victim of the pandemic and once again was delayed in January 2022 being pushed from January 28th to April 1st, 2022. Alas, the movie did eventually release albeit to critical scorn but still managed to gross 400 million at the box office.

Part of the Marvel Comics Universe, the movie is in the shared Spider-Man Universe with Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona starring and Daniel Espinosa directing.

Here’s what you can expect from the adaptation of the so-called Living Vampire:

“Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.”

When will Morbius be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the US where the big new Sony deal is in play as of January 1st, 2022 (we’ll come onto international territories in a second).

While we’re still working out the exact kinks of when new theatrical movies from Sony head to Netflix, we’ve got a good idea thanks to the release date announcements of Uncharted and Umma.

Both titles are coming to Netflix but not in a uniform fixed schedule. Instead, so far, we’ve seen Sony movies come to Netflix either 120 days after their initial release or 147 days as we did with Uncharted.

That means at the moment, we’re expecting the movie to arrive sometime between late July 2022 and August 2022 currently.

If it arrives 120 days after its theatrical release, it’ll be on Netflix on July 30th (although it’s worth noting it was excluded from the full list of July releases)

If it arrives 147 days like Uncharted it’ll be on Netflix on August 26th, 2022.

We can go one step further and compare the release schedule with Bad Boys For Life which eventually landed on Starz under a similar deal. That movie premiered in theaters on January 17th, 2020. It was then added 201 days later to Starz on August 5th, 2020. Its expiry date from Starz, which we’ve obtained, is currently set for February 4th, 2022.

Bloodshot was added to Starz on August 8th, 2020 after it premiered in mid-January 2020 (roughly 150 days) whereas if we go back a bit further, the Charlie’s Angels reboot was added in June 2020 after premiering in November 2019 (223 days).

Once Morbius is on Netflix they’ll then hold the movie for 18 months before it departs for Disney properties (Hulu being the most likely destination in this instance).

Will other Netflix regions get Morbius?

At the moment, there’s no way of knowing whether Morbius will hit Netflix internationally because the deals Sony has with international regions of Netflix aren’t publicly known.

What we do know, however, is that many regions of Netflix do get Sony movies roughly two years after they release in theaters. Men in Black: International for example is hit Netflix in Canada and the UK in May 2021 after first being released back in June 2019.

Beyond those regions, a lot of Sony movies do pop up but not in any logical schedule but we’ll keep you posted.

For more Sony movies coming to Netflix in the US, check out our big preview of them all here.

Will you be heading to the cinemas to catch Morbius or will you be waiting for it to hit Netflix?