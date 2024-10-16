When Will ‘Saturday Night’ Be On Netflix? The US Will Stream It From Early 2025

A new biopic movie about the lead-up to the first-ever Saturday Night Live episode, which first aired on NBC in 1975, is tipped for the upcoming awards season and just recently hit theaters. But will it stream on Netflix, and when? The answer is yes for most countries, but when ranges from a few months to a few years, depending on where you live.

An all-star cast comes together for the new movie, which includes Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and Emily Fairn playing some of those first-ever cast members such as Rosie Shuster, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, John Belushi, and Dan Aykroyd. It details the frantic moments before the first ever live show where Lorne Michaels is trying his best to bring everything together for what would become an American staple.

The movie premiered to predominantly positive reviews and is still tipped by a few experts that it may be in the running for some awards love, at least in the form of an Oscar nomination or two, come awards season. Critic Michael Cook for KLRT-TV called it “fast-paced, kinetic, and thoroughly well-done.”

When will Saturday Night be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin in the United States, where we know the movie will be coming to Netflix courtesy of a Pay-1 window deal struck back in 2021. Over the past few years, that deal has seen the entire Sony Pictures (the distributor of Saturday Night) theatrical slate land on Netflix in the US.

Although not the case for all titles, for the most part, all Sony movies land on Netflix exactly 120 days following their theatrical release. That’d mean that Saturday Night begins streaming on January 25th, 2025. Of course, there are a few exceptions where titles have arrived slightly later or slightly earlier, but either way, you can expect the movie to drop in January or February 2025.

Once on Netflix, it will reside there for eighteen months before moving onto Disney-owned services, whether that’s Hulu, Disney+, or both, sometime in mid-2026.

When will Saturday Night be on Netflix in other regions?

Predicting release dates for other regions isn’t quite as easy because Sony’s deals with Netflix in other countries aren’t widely publicized. We can, however, go by past movie releases to see when Saturday Night will likely become available.

Netflix India typically gets new Sony movies in the same way as the US, with regions like Belgium and South Korea getting it a few weeks or months thereafter. Netflix in the United Kingdom will get it in the second window (sometime in 2026), and countries like Canada will get it in the same timeframe.

Are you looking forward to checking out Saturday Night on Netflix, or will you be making the trek to a theater to watch it? Let us know in the comments.