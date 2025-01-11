‘Saturday Night’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut Date in the US

The new biopic movie about the lead-up to the first-ever Saturday Night Live episode, which first aired on NBC in 1975, hit theaters in October and is the first major Sony Pictures release coming to Netflix in 2025 but will only be in the United States. The movie drops on Netflix US on January 25th, 2025 as we originally predicted.

An all-star cast comes together for the new movie, which includes Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and Emily Fairn playing some of those first-ever cast members such as Rosie Shuster, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, John Belushi, and Dan Aykroyd. It details the frantic moments before the first ever live show where Lorne Michaels is trying his best to bring everything together for what would become an American staple.

The movie premiered to predominantly positive reviews and is still tipped by a few experts that it may be in the running for some awards love, at least in the form of an Oscar nomination or two, come awards season. Critic Michael Cook for KLRT-TV called it “fast-paced, kinetic, and thoroughly well-done.”

When will Saturday Night be on Netflix in the United States?

As outlined, we now have a release date for the United States. It will be available on Netflix US on January 25th courtesy of a Pay-1 window deal struck in 2021. Over the past few years, that deal has seen the entire Sony Pictures (the distributor of Saturday Night) theatrical slate land on Netflix in the US.

Although this is not the case for all titles, most Sony movies land on Netflix exactly 120 days after their theatrical release. This marks the first major Sony Pictures release onto Netflix in 2025 with Venom 3 set to arrive next in February. We’ve got the entire list of upcoming Sony Pictures movies coming to Netflix in 2025 here.

Once on Netflix, it will reside there for eighteen months before moving to Disney-owned services, such as Hulu, Disney+, or both, sometime in mid-2026.

When will Saturday Night be on Netflix in other regions?

Predicting release dates for other regions isn’t relatively as easy because Sony’s deals with Netflix in other countries aren’t widely publicized. We can, however, go by past movie releases to see when Saturday Night will likely become available.

Netflix India typically gets new Sony movies in the same way as the US, with regions like Belgium and South Korea getting it a few weeks or months thereafter. Netflix in the United Kingdom will get it in the second window (sometime in 2026), and countries like Canada will get it in the same timeframe.

Are you looking forward to checking out Saturday Night on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.