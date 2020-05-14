With the sixteenth season now available to stream on Netflix, it’s time to discuss when we can expect to see the upcoming seventeenth season of Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix.

Season after season, Grey’s Anatomy continues to break more records. At 16 seasons, the series continues to be the longest-running scripted primetime carried by ABC, and also exceeds the likes of other highly popular medical-drama series such as ER, M*A*S*H, and Scrubs.

When will season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy be on Netflix US?

Typically the release of the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy is like clockwork, becoming available to stream on Netflix around May.

Unfortunately, a May 2021 release date for Netflix looks to be in danger, thanks to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Production for season 16 has already ended prematurely thanks to the danger of the pandemic, marking the 21st episode as the season finale.

When is filming expected to begin?

Production for the seventeenth season would have expected to begin sometime this summer, with a season premiere date scheduled for late September. Sadly, it’s unclear if the pandemic will delay the start of production for Grey’s Anatomy season 17.

ABC is likely to announce when production will begin, or whether it is delayed, within the next month or two. Assuming that filming can start in July, then we could be seeing the season get back to its regular broadcast schedule in September.

At the very earliest you can expect to see Grey’s Anatomy season 17 on Netflix is May or June 2021.

Will season 17 be the last season of Grey’s Anatomy?

As it currently stands, Ellen Pompeo is only under contract for one more season of Grey’s Anatomy, ultimately bringing the series to a crossroads of what it should do next.

ABC is keen for the series to be renewed for the eighteenth season, but this relies heavily upon whether or not Pompeo will be involved in the future of the series.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke had the following to say

Grey’s Anatomy will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Grey

Burke’s statement heavily suggests that if Pompeo doesn’t want to go beyond season 17, then the next season could be the last Grey’s Anatomy.

Will season 17 be the longest season of Grey’s Anatomy?

A big question on the minds of many fans is whether or not the seventeenth season will pick up the final four episodes of season 16 that were never produced.

If the season is to add another four episodes, and presuming that 24/25 episodes were planned for season 16, that would take the total number of episodes to of least 28.

The number of episodes would have a significant impact on the Netflix release date because to add four more episodes would mean adding four more weeks to the broadcast schedule.

To counter the issue of 28 or 29 weeks of broadcast, the season premiere and finale could air two episodes on the same night.

Will Grey’s Anatomy be leaving Netflix after season 17?

For as long ABC continues to produce Grey’s Anatomy, the series will remain on Netflix. This is due to the “legacy contract” that was made years ago.

Once the final season of Grey’s Anatomy is broadcast, and arrives on Netflix, only then can we speculate on when Grey’s Anatomy could leave Netflix.

Shonda Rhimes projects to look forward to on Netflix

In July 2018, Netflix signed an exclusive output deal with Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. The deal includes a total of eight new shows, written and produced by those working at Shondaland, Rhimes’ production studio.

The highly anticipated adaptation of the novel Bridgerton is the first project coming to Netflix from Shonda Rhimes, with a second series, Inventing Anna, scheduled to arrive sometime in 2020.

Shonda Rhimes is one of many talented creators that Netflix has snapped up to produce exclusive content.

More of Shonda Rhimes on Netflix

Currently, there are three further series from Shondaland on Netflix:

How to Get Away with Murder (5 Seasons)

Private Practice (6 Seasons)

Scandal (7 Seasons)

When will Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy be coming to other regions?

Sky has been the home of Grey’s Anatomy for many years, so to watch the medical drama in the UK you will need a subscription to Sky TV. You can use the on-demand service to catch up with episodes, or simply record those you don’t want to miss.

Netflix Canada follows a very similar schedule to that of the US, therefore once we know a US release date a Canadian one will follow after.

Australian fans can catch the latest episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on Seven’s primary channel.

Are you looking forward to watching Grey’s Anatomy season 17 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!