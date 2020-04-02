Legacies was a break-out hit on The CW and thankfully falls inside the Netflix deal with The CW. Season 2 of Legacies is due to wrap up a little later so if you’re wondering when season 2 of Legacies will be on Netflix, let’s dive in.

In case you weren’t aware, Legacies is a spin-off from The Originals that is also a spin-off from The Vampire Diaries (both on Netflix right now, FYI).

It was created by Julie Plec and stars Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant and Matthew Davis among many others. It’s a young cast set in a school that follows Hope, a young daughter of a vampire and a wolf making her way through college.

The series has already been renewed for a third due to start (currently) at the end of 2020.

Season 1 came to Netflix, in the United States at least, on April 8th, 2019. That was just a week after it had concluded with its season finale on The CW. It was one of several debut shows in the 2018/19 era for The CW with others being Into the Dark and the reboot of Charmed.

This year, the show once again begins in its regular fall slot.

New episodes will begin releasing weekly from October 10th, 2019 although it has been given an expanded season of 20 episodes as opposed to 16.

Will Legacies be leaving Netflix?

You may have heard rumors that The CW content is leaving Netflix in the US but that’s certainly not the case, at least not yet.

Indeed, Netflix’s relationship with The CW is changing as of this year but that doesn’t mean the removal of current shows.

Legacies has been converted to a legacy contract meaning so long as there’s new seasons of the show, Netflix will continue to get them.

When will season 2 of Legacies be on Netflix US?

We now have confirmation that the second season of Legacies will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 3rd, 2020.

Are other Netflix regions getting Legacies?

Legacies is available to stream on Netflix in the United States because of the output deal it had with The CW. In March 2020, it also landed on Netflix in Argentina, season 2 there will likely arrive in a year fashion.

Other region’s distribution deals are few and far between. The show remains unsold in the UK market for instance.

We’ll let you know if anything changes but for now, you have no way of streaming Legacies outside of the United States.