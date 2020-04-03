Netflix Comedy ‘Coffee & Kareem’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

New Netflix Original comedy Coffee & Kareem lands early April 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about the comic crime flick, coming to your screens soon.

Police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) is just a regular cop who divides his time between crime-fighting and his new girlfriend, Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson). However, her twelve-year-old son, played by new-comer Terrence Little Gardenhigh, has other ideas.

After accidentally spotting the couple enjoying an ‘intimate moment’, Kareem makes it his business to scare off his mom’s new boyfriend.

Unfortunately, Kareem bites off more than he can chew. After unwittingly attracting the attention of an organized crime ring, the family ends up in great danger. Coffee and Kareem must put their differences aside to save the day. A dangerous chase across Detroit, plus plenty of funny high-jinks, ensues.

When is Coffee & Kareem coming to Netflix?

Coffee & Kareem will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 3 April 2020.

It’s available to comedy fans in the US, and worldwide.

How long is Coffee & Kareem?

The runtime for Coffee & Kareem is 88 minutes: an hour and 28 minutes.

Who stars in Coffee & Kareem?

Here are the key cast members of Coffee & Kareem…

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? James Coffee Ed Helms The Office (US) | The Hangover Franchise Vanessa Manning Taraji P. Henson Empire | Person Of Interest | The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button Kareem Manning Terrence Little Gardenhigh Danger Force | Henry Danger French Canadian Terminator Jesse Hutch The Butterfly Effect | Cedar Grove | Stake Out Jerome: French Canadian Gang Leader Serge Houde 50/50 | The Age Of Adaline

The film was directed by Michael Dowse (Stuber) and written by Shane Mack (The Guy Who’s F*cking Your Girlfriend).

When did filming take place?

Coffee & Kareem was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, from April 2019.