Money Heist Season 4: Netflix Release Time & Everything You Need To Know

Money Heist is returning to Netflix tonight around the world for its fourth season. The explosive Spanish series is among the most popular titles on Netflix so here’s what we know about Money Heist season 4 including what to expect from the next chapter, who’s returning, the trailer and everything else we know so far.

The renewal for Money Heist season 4 came along before part 3 had even aired. It was announced ahead of time by the showrunner and creator, Álex Pina. Álex Pina is a name you’ll be seeing on Netflix for many years to come given he signed an exclusive deal with Netflix last year (we’ll run through his other Netflix projects shortly).

One quick note is that Netflix technically classes each season as a part. For the purpose of this article, we’ll refer to part 4 as season 4.

Money Heist became an instant success after Netflix picked it up to air internationally. The first two seasons had aired on Antenna 3 in Spain before becoming a full Netflix Original for season 3. Season 3 of Money Heist released on Netflix on July 19th, 2019.

Over 34 million tuned in to watch the show across the world. The show is also frequently mentioned in Netflix’s investor relations video in saying it was a key driver in international growth.

Speaking recently as to whether the show was going to come back for a subsequent further two seasons Alex Pina said the following (translated):

“It was a complicated decision, there were many reasons not to return. On the one hand, it was a short and concluded series about a robbery. On the other hand, the protagonists end up being millionaires and putting them together for another robbery seemed something remotely impossible, but we realized that this was a band with different characteristics than we see in the stories of perfect robberies,”

What time will Money Heist season 4 be on Netflix?

As per all Netflix Originals, the series is arriving at midnight in Los Angeles on April 3rd, 2020. Just in case you’re not living on the West Coast, we’ve got our trusty table of every Netflix region below.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-4) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Day Light Time 20:00 PM (GMT+13)

Is there a trailer for season 4 of Money Heist?

The trailer for Money Heist season 4 released on March 5th and gave us our first look at what we can expect during the new season.

The trailer features Tokyo narrating stating that the Professor has lost his mind and we get a first glimpse as to what will happen with Raquel in season 4. She’s offered the chance to get her old life back.

Throughout the trailer, we also get plenty of action shots suggesting this is going to be a fast-paced and action-packed fourth entry.

Soon after the trailer, we got the release of the official poster for season 4.

What to expect from Money Heist season 4

Warning: spoilers for season 3 follow so if you haven’t caught up, this is your last warning.

Let’s quickly run through the events of Money Heist Part 3.

The band is back together again to perform an even bigger heist than the first one. All of it, however, is a ruse to try and rescue one of their members (Rio) who has been captured by the authorities.

Fast forward to episode 8 and we get a glimpse that the stakes have been upped dramatically. It’s an all-out war between the authorities and our gang with a newly pregnant woman at the helm trying to bring them all in.







The Professor believes Raquel to be dead and calls for DEFCON 2 which results in the use of RPG’s against a tank rolling into storm the Bank of Spain where the gang is held up.

Nairobi’s fate looks bleak given her bullet wound and the Professor’s plan is seemingly up in the air with the new police negotiator firmly in control. Some fans have speculated the fact that Nairobi failed to appear in a recent recap could mean she’s now done for. However, in the official date reveal (see below) she has been confirmed to be back although likely wounded.

We’re expecting to hopefully see the inevitable escape or, as it’s looking like at this point, the demise of the crew.

In terms of the tone, the creators confirmed that it’s going to be slightly different going into part 4. Here’s what they had to say in an interview (translated to English via Google Translate)

“I think the next season will be a bombshell for many reasons. We came from the third season with a feeling of vertigo, because it was the first one we produced for Netflix, we had used up a first robbery and we had to show that we could design a new one with more adrenaline and strength. I think we were so worried about that we got a lot of rhythm and milestones. In this fourth season what we propose is to stop a little, lower the piston to be able to dramatically savor some characters and then return to hit a burst in a part of the middle of the season. It is a very special season to be able to taste it and with very powerful bombs. ”

To translate further what that means, the creators went all in for an explosive third part to lure people back into the world of Money Heist. In contrast, season 4 will slow things down and be focused on characters.

Money Heist Documentary First Details

Announced on January 30th, 2020 as part of a slew of new Spanish titles, Netflix revealed their working on a documentary for Money Heist.

The documentary is said to be a reflective one looking at the global impact of the show thus far. As part of the April 2020 new releases announcement, we got the full name of the documentary and its set to be called “Money Heist: The Phenomenon”.

Those confirmed to be taking part in the documentary include:

Alex Pina – the creator

Jesús Colmenar – director

The cast members featured will include: Úrsula Corberó Álvaro Morte Pedro Alonso Alba Flores Miguel Herrán Jaime Lorente Esther Acebo



The documentary will arrive on Netflix on the day of season 4’s release date.

Will part 4 of Money Heist be the final season?

As for whether season 4 of Money Heist is going to be the final season has yet to be confirmed. We’ve heard rumors that work is already ongoing on a fifth part but nothing has yet to be confirmed.

Other Money Heist News & Other Projects from Alex Pina

Since part 3 of Money Heist released, Netflix has added more runtime to one of the episodes. That’s because, on the first edit, the team behind the show removed a segment featuring footballing legend Neymar. That’s since been re-added meaning it’s time to dive in for a rewatch.

As we mentioned above, Álex Pina is working on two upcoming series as part of his output deal with Netflix.

White Lines is a new series is a new mystery crime series where a woman looks to solve the mysterious death of her brother in Ibiza. The other upcoming series, Sky Rojo, is in early development.

Before we depart, if you’ve ever wondered what The Professor sounds like speaking English, this mashup between Netflix’s 6 Underground and Money Heist will fulfill that fantasy.

Are you looking forward to season 4 of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments down below.