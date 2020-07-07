When will Season 2 of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ be on Netflix?

Six more episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are guaranteed to be on the way to Netflix in due course. Here’s what we know about season 2 of Unsolved Mysteries and take a look at how you can stream even more of the older episodes of Unsolved Mysteries too.

In case you’ve missed it, Netflix has rebooted the classic series that looks into some of the biggest mysteries whether that be true crime stories or even strange stories.

The six episodes that dropped on Netflix include:

Mystery on the Rooftop

13 Minutes

House of Terror

No Ride Home

Berkshires UFO

Missing Writers

Netflix has labeled the new seasons in volumes as opposed to seasons but for the purpose of keeping things simple, we’ll refer to volume 2 as season 2.

How has the series performed on Netflix thus far? Since its release on July 1st, the series has catapulted up the top 10 lists in multiple countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Has Unsolved Mysteries been renewed for Volume/Season 2?

Yes! Before volume 1 even dropped on Netflix, a second was in development. That’s because when Netflix originally ordered the episodes, they do so in a 12-episode batch. We’ve had 6 episodes drop onto Netflix thus far leading us to do very quick maths and state that another 6 are on the way.

As for when they’ll drop on Netflix is another story.

Often when Netflix splits its seasons up you can wait anywhere between three and six months for new episodes to come to Netflix.

That means based on previous release schedules, we should see the series second outing by the end of 2020. The Unsolved website further confirms this by saying “In 2020, Netflix is releasing 12 new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries produced by Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and 21 Laps.”

The wording suggests season 2 will definitely be on Netflix before close of 2020.

Will there be a season/volume 3? What should you watch in the meantime

In addition to the fact there’s more episodes on the way, the team behind the series is actively looking for more stories to cover in future episodes. Through the Unsolved website, you’re currently able to submit stories or even submit a tip-off too. You can also browse the case archives via the website too!

In the meantime, sadly the original series hosted by Robert Stack and Dennis Farina remains away from Netflix. Instead, you can find them (at least in the United States) on Prime Video and Hulu. With any luck, when their licenses come up for renewal Netflix chooses to pick it up.

As for alternatives, we’d recommend giving Haunted a spin. It retells various first-hand accounts at horror stories with actors performing roles. It’s rather comical at times but still is a good shout. On the true-crime front, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Making a Murderer are two excellent recommendations.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Unsolved Mysteries? Let us know in the comments.