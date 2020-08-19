When it comes to prison dramas, few come close the intensity of Wentworth. The series aired its eighth season in July 2020 in Australia and now is confirmed to be coming to Netflix in some regions in September 2020 Here’s the current worldwide release schedule for Wentworth season 8 on Netflix.

The popular Australian prison drama has become a huge hit thanks to its tenure on Netflix which began back in 2015 and has seen new seasons every year since. It’s so good, in fact, it ranks in our top 50 TV series on Netflix list.

The series follows a group of women in a female prison and is one of the most-watched titles in Australia. It’s seen a big boost internationally thanks, in part, to its tenure on Netflix.

If you are yet to get Wentworth season seven streaming, go and check out our region by region guide here.

The eighth season is set to air on Fox Showcase (in Australia) from July 28th, 2020 onwards. We’re expecting ten episodes in series eight, and the ninth series has already been ordered, too. It’s due out in 2021 (assuming coronavirus filming restrictions are lifted).

When will Wentworth season 8 be on Netflix US?

In previous years, Netflix has gotten the new season days after the series finale aired. Season seven came to Netflix on July 31st last year, just one day after the season finale aired. If it’s the same schedule as last year, we should see the show available in August 2020.

Based on the July 28th release date, 10 weeks takes us up to September 28th, 2020. We expected the series to then arrive a couple of days later. This was then confirmed to be part of the September 2020 release schedule which confirms that Wentworth season 8 will be on Netflix US on September 30th, 2020.

Will Wentworth season 8 be on Netflix in other regions?

Netflix Canada will likely get the series in the final couple months of 2020 or in early 2021 given the several months difference for season eight’s premiere date.

Netflix UK and Netflix Australia do not carry the show in any capacity nor are they expected too. Australians can find the show streaming on FOXTEL. In the United Kingdom, seasons 1-6 are available on Amazon Prime.

What to watch on Netflix in the meantime

Naturally, Orange is the New Black is the go-to choice for most Wentworth fans. The series recently came to a close with its ninth season. A spin-off series has been rumoured but nothing concrete.

Netflix has a treasure trove of docu-series when it comes to prisons. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, The Inmate, Jailbirds, and Girls Incarcerated are all good recommendations for Wentworth fans.

Something else to watch while you’re waiting for season eight is this behind the scenes documentary that’s available on YouTube.

Are you looking forward to season eight of Wentworth coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.