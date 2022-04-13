When will Season 4 of ‘In The Dark’ be on Netflix?

In The Dark will return for its fourth season on The CW in June 2022 and will eventually land on Netflix in the United States but not until much later in the year. It won’t, however, land on Netflix internationally as we’ll explain below. Here’s when season 4 of The CW’s In The Dark will be on Netflix.

Beginning in April 2019, the drama series is executive produced by Ben Stiller and stars Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, a woman in her 20s who is blind and assists the police in finding out who killed her friend although the series plot has evolved since the first and second seasons.

The series is highly regarded among the current roster of The CW show with it carrying a 7.5/10 and very much bucks the trend of what you would expect from the network so if you’ve written the show off because of where it comes from, don’t.

The series has aired each April for the first two years but was pushed back for its third season instead opting for a summer release. That’ll once again be the case for season 4 which is set to release this Summer specifically on June 6th, 2022.

Filming for the fourth season didn’t begin until November 29th and then will run all the way through to May 6th, 2022.

Where is In The Dark streaming on Netflix?

Only Netflix in the United States receives new seasons of In The Dark and indeed has the show streaming in any form.

The reason why Netflix US carries the show is simply down to the fact that Netflix had a comprehensive output deal with The CW up until mid-2019. Given In The Dark premiered in early 2019, it is part of this deal.

The deal will see the show come to Netflix in full (ie the lifetime of the show) and then remain on Netflix for five years before departing).

As to whether more regions of Netflix will pick up the show is unknown. It remains unsold in most regions so it is a possibility.

When will In The Dark season 4 be on Netflix?

With this late air date again, we won’t be seeing season 4 of In The Dark until later in 2022.

If we look at season 3, it ran between late June and early October 2021. It was then added in mid-October.

With a slightly earlier release date this year on The CW, we’re currently predicting In The Dark season 4 to be on Netflix US between September and November 2022 with October 2022 being the most likely month to see a release.

