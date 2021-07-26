When Will Season 6 of ‘Chicago Med’ be on Netflix?

One of the surprise additions on Netflix this summer was the arrival of five seasons of the popular medical procedural drama Chicago Med. But with six seasons to its name, and a highly anticipated seventh season arriving this Fall, the question on many subscribers lips will be when can we expect to see Chicago Med season 6 on Netflix.

Airing on NBC since 2015, Chicago Med is the medical procedural drama spin-off series set within the popular Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf. The series follows in the foot steps of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D..

When is Chicago Med season 6 coming to Netflix?

As we reported previously, the addition of Chicago Med is the first series produced by prolific producer Dick Wolf on Netflix for a number of years.

It’s still unclear what this means for the remaining and upcoming seasons of Chicago Med for Netflix. However, we can begin to speculate when we can expect to see season 6 of the procedural drama on Netflix.

Seasons of Chicago Med have occasionally been released bi-yearly, which means we’ve seen the release of two seasons within the space of a year. With season 7 scheduled to begin airing in September 2021, there’s a chance that season 6 could arrive on Netflix sooner than anticipated, but this is only a slim chance.

It’s more than likely that we aren’t going to see season 6 of Chicago Med on Netflix until the Summer of 2022, which would begin a new annual release for subscribers to look forward to.

Isn’t Chicago Med on Peacock?

As an NBCUniversal television show, Peacock is the official streaming home for Chicago Med and the other procedural dramas based in the Windy City.

Many NBCUniversal titles have left Netflix in recent years such as The Office and Parks and Recreation, which has only made it that more surprising that five seasons of Chicago Med landed on Netflix.

Will more of the “Chicago” procedurals come to Netflix?

There has been no confirmation from Netflix that any of the other Chicago-based procedurals will be coming to the streaming service.

In total there are four series set within the Chicago franchise, which include; Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice.

Netflix acquiring the streaming rights to stream just one of the shows was huge, so to claim one more would be even more impressive.

For now, we wait and hopefully learn more soon.

Are you craving to see more of Chicago Med on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!