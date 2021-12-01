When will Season 6 of ‘Riverdale’ be on Netflix?

Riverdale season 6 is dropping on Netflix around the globe throughout 2021 and into 2022 and for many, getting season 6 will feel pretty quick given season 5 only finished in early October 2021. Here’s a complete rundown of when Riverdale season 6 will be on Netflix in both the United States and on Netflix internationally which has been confirmed to once again be weekly.

We don’t yet know how many episodes will be in Riverdale season 6 but we do know that the series kicks off with a 5 episode event on November 16th.

Season 5 of Riverdale only wrapped up on The CW in early October 2021 due to filming delays caused by the global pandemic. That means those in the United States still currently don’t have access to season 5.

Netflix’s Sabrina Spellman will star in Riverdale season 6

It’s been a long time coming given that both Riverdale and Sabrina both come from the same source within the Archie comics universe. Katy Keane also exists in the same universe but isn’t present on Netflix.

Kiernan Shipka confirmed on October 8th that she’d be reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman.

The announcement came alongside the tease: “from Greendale to Riverdale.”

Shipka headlined the Netflix Original series (which was produced by Warner Brothers Television which is why she’s able to appear in Riverdale) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which ran for four seasons.

Her character will appear in a crossover that took place in the fourth episode.

For fans of the Netflix show, you’ll know things didn’t work out too well for Sabrina so how exactly she comes to reprise her role in Riverdale is yet to be seen.

The official Netflix synopsis for the sixth season is:

“Darkness knows no limits as Archie, Betty, Cheryl, Veronica and Jughead face a new season of uncertainty in their humble-yet-haunting hometown.”

Riverdale Season 6 Releasing Weekly on Netflix Outside the United States

For those outside the United States, once again you’ll be getting episodes of Riverdale season 6 weekly the day after it airs on The CW.

New episodes air Tuesdays before dropping on Netflix at 8:00 AM GMT in every region outside the United States. That includes Netflix Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin American, and the Middle East.

It’s worth noting that after episode 5, the series will go on a few months long hiatus before returning on March 6th.

Episode Number The CW Air Date Netflix Release Date Episode 1 – Welcome to Riverdale November 16th November 17th Episode 2 – Ghost Stories November 23rd November 24th Episode 3 – Mr. Cypher November 30th December 1st Episode 4 – The Witching Hour(s) December 7th December 8th Episode 5 – The Jughead Paradox December 14th December 15th Episode 6 March 6th, 2022 March 7th Episode 7 – Death At a Funeral March 13th March 14th Episode 8 TBD TBD Episode 9 TBD TBD Episode 10 TBD TBD Episode 11 TBD TBD Episode 12 TBD TBD Episode 13 TBD TBD Episode 14 TBD TBD Episode 15 TBD TBD Episode 16 TBD TBD Episode 17 TBD TBD Episode 18 TBD TBD Episode 19 TBD TBD

Note: this table assumes the new season will be 19 episodes long as per previous seasons. To be updated with new information as and when we get it.

We should also note that not all regions are included in this weekly schedule. For those in Latin America, you only have access to seasons 1-4 with season 5 never arriving. This includes Netflix Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Other regions like Spain are also missing the new season.

When will season 6 of Riverdale be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States is always the last to receive new seasons of Riverdale. Your best bet of watching season 6 early is to catch it live or watch via The CW’s app.

Beyond those options, waiting for Netflix will likely mean you’ll be waiting until around the middle of 2022 if not a little later before you’re able to catch all of season 6 on Netflix.

Traditionally, Netflix gets new seasons of The CW around 9 days after the finale airs.

Will you be checking out Riverdale season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.