When will Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ be on Netflix?

Surpassing 174 episodes, The Blacklist is now headed back to NBC for season 9 with the new season starting on October 21st, 2021. If you’ve cut the cord and watch the show exclusively through Netflix, here’s when you can expect season 9 of The Blacklist to be on Netflix.

James Spader continues to play Raymond Reddington, a former criminal turned into the FBI informant who has helped the authorities capture countless notable criminals over the years with lots of other story arcs going on in the background.

Netflix has carried the show in many regions (more on this below) since the show’s inception reportedly paying up to $2 million per episode.

Season 9, which begins airing on October 21st for an unconfirmed number of episodes (we will update once we know more), has seen the departure of the creator of the series, Jon Bokenkamp.

According to broadcast ratings, the series now only pulls in a third of what it used to average. 5.47 million viewers was the average viewing ratings for season 8 versus the 14.95 million for season 1. Given the past renewals, if the show is going to return for season 10, we’ll hear about in early 2022.

The Blacklist Season 9 Netflix Release Schedule

When season 9 of The Blacklist will be on Netflix will entirely depend on where you live.

Most of Netflix carries The Blacklist with a few notable exceptions. The biggest exception is Netflix UK which doesn’t have access to the show at all because the rights (both broadcast and streaming) were sold to Sky.

Some regions of Netflix will get weekly drops of The Blacklist. If your region of Netflix carried weekly episodes of The Blacklist season 8, you’ll get similar treatment again for season 9.

For Netflix in the United States and Canada, you’ll have to wait until season 9 has concluded its run and then some. But we can give a pretty accurate estimate as to when that’ll be.

All of season 8 was added to Netflix in the US on October 6th, 2021 with the full season leaving the NBC app on October 22nd, 2021. All prior seasons before season 8 hit Netflix CA & US in September.

That means we’re currently expecting season 9 of The Blacklist to be on Netflix in September 2022.

That’s all we have for now. We’ll keep you posted on exactly when season 9 of The Blacklist will be coming to Netflix and any notable developments regarding the future of the show as and when we get it.

Are you looking forward to season 9 of The Blacklist on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.