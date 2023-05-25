When will ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Stream on Netflix?

Sony Animation’s big new Spider-Man movie is about to hit theaters and will be headed to Netflix (at least in the United States) later this year. For a prediction as to when and a bit more about the new movie, here’s what you need to know.

Set years after the events of the first movie (released in 2018), Across the Spider-Verse, sees the return of Miles Morales, who teams with Gwen Stacy to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from the growing threat of the Spot. We’ll see a new roster of Spider-Men and Women (and other assortments) from across the multi-verse.

The movie also features a blockbuster cast employing the vocal talents of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, and Oscar Isaac.

For those in the United States, you may remember the first movie did appear on Netflix in the first window last time around. That was because Netflix held a first window deal for all the animation output from Sony during that period. The movie was available for 18 months, between June 2019 and December 2020.

A few regions of Netflix are streaming the first movie ahead of the new entry, hitting theaters, including Canada, Israel, India, and a select few European countries.

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release on Netflix in the United States?

As we covered in 2021, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be headed to Netflix as the service gets both Sony’s animation and live-action content via a first window deal struck in April 2021.

The deal stipulates that all Sony theatrical movies come to Netflix in the first window, which at a minimum, is 120 days after its theatrical release date. If it arrives exactly 120 days after, it’ll be streaming from September 30th, 2023.

With that said, given how big this movie is, we may see it release a few weeks after the fact. Either way, we expect the movie to be available between late September and November 2023.

Will other regions of Netflix stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Yes, but unlike the United States, it will differ region by region, and there are no currently publicized schedules.

Sony Animation movies tend to come to Netflix around the globe in the years following its theatrical release. Some regions like Canada and the United Kingdom have to wait anywhere between 2 and 3 years for movies to hit, while others will have to wait longer.

In any case, only Netflix India is expected to receive the movie alongside the United States, with everyone else waiting a few years.

Are you looking forward to watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters this Summer or will you be waiting for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments below.