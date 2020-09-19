The Blacklist has concluded its seventh season run on NBC and is now on Netflix in the United States but when will other regions get it and will it come to Netflix elsewhere? Let’s take a look.

Since 2013, The Blacklist has been wildly entertaining audiences around the world.

Thanks to the brilliant mind of Jon Bokenkamp, and the talent of James Spader’s spectacular performances as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington the series has become one of the most popular titles NBC has broadcast in recent years. Not to mention with over 130 episodes to its name, The Blacklist makes a perfect binge.

When will season 7 of The Blacklist be on Netflix?

If you’ve been following The Blacklist on Netflix you’ll know how the Netflix release schedule works.

NBC will air all episodes of the seventh season but it will not be available on Netflix immediately after the finale.

Now the series has been renewed for season 8, it will likely stick to its regular slot on Netflix.

Although the series wasn’t announced as part of the September 2020 lineup, it unceremoniously released on Netflix US on September 19th, 2020.

What to expect from the seventh season of The Blacklist?

Red is usually one step ahead of all those he encounters but after meeting with Katarina on a dark Paris street, he let his guard down, resulting in his capture. His former lover is looking to extract information from Red that is likely to endanger the lives of many civilians.

Since Katarina’s disappearance, Liz has yet to be reunited with her long lost mother, but after discovering who the culprit of Red’s kidnapper is, we expect they’ll be meeting real soon.

When will The Blacklist be coming to Netflix in other regions?

Almost every region outside of the US (excluding the United Kingdom) also streams The Blacklist.

Different regions receive new episodes at different times, however. Countries like the Czech Republic and Israel get new episodes weekly whereas countries such as Brazil, Canada and Australia have to wait.

Netflix Canada did get new seasons in August each year up until season 6 that was added in December 2019.

The following regions also receive the latest seasons of The Blacklist:

Argentina

Brazil

Czech Republic

Greece

Hong Kong

India

Israel

Lithuania

Mexico

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Korea

Thailand

Is The Blacklist leaving Netflix?

The Blacklist won’t be leaving Netflix for quite some time. Since 2014, Netflix has been paying a lot of money, $2 million per episode, for The Blacklist.

While NBC is releasing its own streaming service, Peacock, this is unlikely to interfere with the current contract Netflix has. This is because Netflix’s contract for The Blacklist is with Sony Television and not NBC.

Are you looking forward to The Blacklist season 7 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!