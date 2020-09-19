It’s not long to go before Halloween, and while many subscribers may struggle to go trick or treating this year, Netlfix Australia has you covered for the treats. Here’s your first look at what’s coming to Netflix Australia in October 2020.
If you’re looking for a more in-depth look at the upcoming Netflix Originals, we have more details on our October and November lists.
Please Note: This is not the complete list of titles arriving in October 2020. More will be announced, and the list below will be updated accordingly.
Netflix Australia October TBD Releases
- Mank (2020) N – David Fincher’s biographical drama about Herman J. Mankiewicz, co-writer of Citizen Kane.
- The One (Season 1) N – Sci-Fi drama based on John Marrs’s novel of the same name.
- Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Drama centered around a group of aspiring students of an elite ballet academy.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 1st, 2020
- Barbie Princess Adventure (2020) – Animated music adventure from the world’s most famous fashion doll.
- Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N – Animated Original series about the globe-trotting thief, Carmen Sandiego.
- Familiar Wife (Season 1) – Romantic K-Drama series.
- Good Morning, Veronica (Season 1) N – Brazillian crime-thriller series.
- Ken Burns Presents College Behind Bars (Limited Series) – Docuseries chronicling the struggle that inmates have while trying to earn a college degree behind bars.
- Jason and the Argonauts (1963) – Classic Greek adventure starring Todd Armstrong as Jason, the man and his crew on a perilous quest to retrieve the fabled Golden Fleece.
- Magnolia (1999) – Oscar-nominated drama from Paul Thomas Anderson.
- Man Like Mobeen (Season 3) – Hilarious British comedy following Mobeen, a Birmingham Pakastani-Muslim single-handedly raising his little sister.
- Silverado (1985) – 80s western featuring Kevin Kline and Kevin Costner.
- The Hungover Games (2014) – Parody film poking fun at some of the biggest movies of the early 2010s.
- The Quick and the DWyatt Earpead (1995) – 90s western starring Sharon Stone as Ellen, a frontier woman who returns to her town to take part in a dueling tournament to avenge her father’s death.
- The Worst Witch (Season 4) N – British family-fantasy drama.
- Wyatt Earp (1994) – Biographical drama starring Kevin Costner as the famous Wyatt Earp,
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 2nd, 2020
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Limited Series) N – Animated Halloween special
- Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) N – Docu-drama featuring Kristen Johnson who must help prepare her elderly father, Dick Johnson, for the end of his life.
- Emily in Paris (Season 1) N – Fish out of water comedy series starring Lily Collins.
- Serious Men (2020) N – Hindi-Language drama
- Vampires in the Bronx (2020) N – American comedy-horror about a group of young friends who attempt to save their neighborhood from vampires.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 4th, 2020
- Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) – Biblical drama.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 6th, 2020
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) N – Animated superhero adventure series.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 7th, 2020
- Hubie Halloween (2020) N – Adam Sandler stars as Hubie, the town weirdo of Salem. When monsters converge on Salem, it’s up to Hubie to save the day.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 8th, 2020
- Tanda Tanya (2011) – Indonesian drama
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 9th, 2020
- Deaf U (Season 1) N – Docuseries told through the eyes of deaf students who attend Washington D.C. private college for the deaf and hard of hearing.
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) N – The latest adventure from the beloved Super Monsters.
- The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) N – Award-winning comedy from Radha Blank.
- The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N – Netflix’s new horror anthology takes to the Turn of the Screw in the terrifying new season.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 10th, 2020
- Start-Up (Season 1) N – New weekly K-Drama series.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 12th, 2020
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N – The final season of Kipo and her adventures in the post-apocalyptic world.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 14th, 2020
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N – Family-comedy starring Tom Felton.
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N – Documentary chronicling the incredible rise of one of South Korea’s largest K-Pop group, BLACKPINK.
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) – Romantic drama starring Kiki Layne and Stephan James.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 15th, 2020
- Social Distance (Season 1) N – Anthology series based on the current Covid-19 Pandemic.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 16th, 2020
- Grand Army (Season 1) N – Coming-of-Age drama centered around five different students who attend a busy public Brooklyn High School, as they struggle to navigate love, sex, and life.
- La Révolution (Season 1) N – Bloody French drama with an alternate take on the French Revolution.
- Someone Has to Die (Miniseries) N – Spanish Thriller
- The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N – The latest adventure of Jack Sullivan and his friends in the middle of zombie-apocalypse.
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N – Historical drama directed by Aaron Sorkin based on the real-life controversial trial of the Chicago 7.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 19th, 2020
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – Paranormal and strange crimes are explored once more in Netflix’s revival of the popular crime-docuseries.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 21st, 2020
- Rebecca (2020) N – Lily James and Armie Hammer star as two newlyweds
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 22nd, 2020
- Cadaver (2020) N – Norwegian drama.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 23rd, 2020
- Over the Moon (2020) N – Chinese/American animated adventure centered around a young girl with builds a rocket to the moon to save the goddess who lives there.
- The Queen’s Gambit (Limited series) N – Based on the novel by Walter Trevis, Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Beth Harmon, a talented but compulsive chess player who struggles with her drug addiction.
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 28th, 2020
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N – German slasher horror
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 30th, 2020
- His House (2020) N – American-British drama directed by Remi Weekes.
What are you looking forward to watching most on Netflix Australia in October? Let us know in the comments below!