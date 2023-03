One of the most anticipated animated movies of 2023 is undoubtedly the Illumination adaptation of the long-running Nintendo video game series. Debuting in theaters on April 5th, here’s when you can expect the movie to land on Netflix eventually.

Coming from the studio behind Despicable Me, The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings to the big screen your favorite video game characters from the Nintendo franchise.

Among the voice cast for the new movie includes Chris Pratt voicing the titular Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Rounding out the cast includes Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen.

In case you haven’t read (spoiler alert) a post-credit scene directly sets up a sequel, and given the box office predictions for the movie, it looks like we’re definitely in line for more.

When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be on Netflix US?

Let’s begin with the United States, where we know that the movie will likely stream by the end of 2023.

The movie will come to Netflix as part of a deal with Universal back in July 2021, where animated movies come to the service as part of the pay-1 window. Following its theatrical run, the movie will then head to Peacock for four months, Netflix for ten months, and then Peacock for an additional four.

So when will the movie hit Netflix and Peacock?

The main movie we have for comparison to know when it’s coming to Netflix is Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Theatrical release: July 1st, 2022

July 1st, 2022 Peacock release: September 23rd, 2023

September 23rd, 2023 Netflix release: January 30th, 2023

So let’s apply this timeline to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The movie will hit Peacock first likely in June or July 2023. Then it’ll come to Netflix between October and December 2023.

Additionally, you can rent The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix’s DVD rental service for those in the United States. No release date is available, but we expect it to become available as soon as Summer 2023.

For more DreamWorks and Illumination movies coming soon to Netflix US, check out our in-depth preview.

Will other Netflix regions get The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Among the other regions to receive Illumination movies within the first window include countries like Australia, Belgium and South Korea. In those instances, we expect them to receive to movie by the close of 2023.

Netflix UK tends to receive Illumination movies around two years after its initial theatrical release for a period of 6 months. If so, it’ll come to Netflix there in 2025.

We’ll have more on The Super Mario Bros. Movie Netflix release date as the year progresses and we learn more.