‘Replacing Chef Chico’: First Netflix Original Filipino Series Releasing in November 2023

Netflix’s first produced Filipino drama series, Replacing Chef Chico, will be streaming in November 2023. We have everything you need to know about Replacing Chef Chico, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Replacing Chef Chico is an upcoming Filipino Netflix Original romantic drama series. Netflix’s first Filipino-produced series is co-directed by showrunner Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas. CS Studios and Project8 are two production companies behind the series.

The series showrunner Antoinette Jadaone had the following to say about the upcoming drama;

“I think it’s perfect for the Christmas season because, at its core, it’s about love, friendship, and acceptance. Each episode tells a story of family, friendship, and love, all celebrated over food.”

When is the Replacing Chef Chico Netflix release date?

We can confirm that Replacing Chef Chico is coming to Netflix on November 24th, 2023.

What is the plot of Replacing Chef Chico?

Netflix released a detailed synopsis in their press release for the drama;

“Offering a glimpse into the high-stakes and competitive culinary world, the series’ trailer introduces viewers to the main characters whose lives become intertwined at Hain, a fictional up-and-coming fine dining restaurant that specializes in customizing each dish to mirror their diners’ unique life stories. But things take an unexpected turn when titular character Chef Chico (Milby) gets into an accident, leaving him in a coma. The fate of Hain is suddenly left in the hands of his sous chef Chef Ella (de Rossi) and a newly hired consultant Raymond (Pascual), who has more than just the restaurant on his mind.”

Who are the cast members of Replacing Chef Chico?

Alessandra De Rossi plays the role of Chef Ella. The actress has starred in two Filipino movies for Netflix, My Amanda and What If.

Piolo Pascual plays the role of Raymond. The actor starred alongside fellow co-star Alessandra De Rossi in My Amanda in the role of Fluffy.

Sam Milby plays the role of Chef Chico. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix Original and is most well known for starring in romantic dramas such as You Are the One, And I Love You So, and My Big Love.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that Replacing Chief Chico has a total of eight episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Replacing Chef Chico on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!