‘Radical Wolfe’ Documentary Sets SVOD Debut on Netflix in December 2023

Netflix’s December slate is slowly filling up, and among the new titles will be Radical Wolfe. This documentary will be making its SVOD (streaming video on demand) debut via Netflix on December 1st, 2023.

What’s the documentary about? It’s a biography of journalist, author, and satirist Tom Wolfe. He was known for popularizing New Journalism, a style of news writing and journalism developed in the 1960s and 1970s that incorporated literary techniques and focused on in-depth reporting.

The documentary, directed by Richard Dewey, is based on the 2015 profile put together by Michael Lewis.

Released in September 2023, it featured interviews and testimony from Lewis, Gay Talese, Gail Sheehy, Alexandra Wolfe, Tom Junod, Emily Witt, Niall Ferguson, Lynn Nesbit, Terry McDonell, and Christopher Buckley.

Until now, the documentary has been limited to the Kino Now service, available as an application on FireTV, Roku, and Apple TV. Kino Lorber distributes the movie, an independent distributor with over 4,000 titles in their library.

Jon Hamm narrates the new documentary. Hamm has featured in a variety of Netflix Originals over the years including. Black Mirror, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

Should You Watch Radical Wolfe on Netflix?

The movie has a handful of critics’ reviews, which landed the doc 67% on RottenTomatoes. Owen Gleiberman for Variety concluded in their review:

“Radical Wolfe is only 76 minutes long, but as directed by Richard Dewey, it’s a highly entertaining movie that manages to pack in more or less every important thing you’d want to know about Tom Wolfe.”

Audience scores currently sits at 85% on RT.

Netflix will also have the SVOD debut for Who We Become on December 1st from distributor ARRAY Releasing. They also have their documentary lineup for the month, including World War II: From The Frontline, a new WWII docu-series narrated by John Boyega.

