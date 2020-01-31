Adam Sandler is appearing in perhaps one of the best movies to release in 2019 in the form of Uncut Gems. The A24 movie may confuse many in terms of its release given Netflix has an output deal with the comedy actor. When will Uncut Gems be on Netflix around the world? Here’s the Netflix release schedule.

The Adam Sandler led drama sees him play the role of a New York City jeweler that gets in over his head after making a series of high-stakes bets. It’s one of Sandler’s most serious roles to date and is already pegged to do well at the Oscars.

Uncut Gems comes from the Safdie Brothers and directed by Josh Benny who worked together on 2017’s Good Time, 2014’s Heaven Knows What and 2013’s Lenny Cooke.

First and foremost, it’s important to distinguish the difference between this Adam Sandler movie and others in the past few years. A24 is releasing this movie as opposed to Netflix meaning it’s at A24’s discretion.

Why isn’t this movie covered by the Adam Sandler output deal?

Netflix has an output deal with Happy Maddison Productions which has so far either released or intended to release nine movies on Netflix. This movie is produced by Elara Pictures and IAC Films and simply cast Adam Sandler.

When will Uncut Gems be on Netflix outside of the United States?

It’s important to note that Netflix will absolutely carry Uncut Gems outside of the US. In September 2018, it was announced that Netflix would be carrying the movie internationally. It’s similar in the way Netflix has carried the likes of Warner Brothers Shaft internationally and more recently, After.

It’s technically a Netflix Original but as per our four types of Original list, it falls into the international distribution exclusivity corner.

Outside of the United States, every region got the full Uncut Gems on Netflix as of January 31st, 2020.

Now streaming: – The final EVER episodes of BoJack Horseman

– The final EVER episode of The Good Place

– Miss Americana (the Taylor Swift documentary)

– Uncut Gems

– The Stranger (new series from the mind of @HarlanCoben)

– Next in Fashion — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 31, 2020

When will Uncut Gems be on Netflix in the United States?

Uncut Gems releasing in the US has yet to be confirmed but using past examples, it’s likely Uncut Gems will come to Netflix in the US.

As for release dates, our first guess is that Netflix may, like After, get it after its theatrical run finishes and first window rights come up for grabs. That’d mean it’d stream over the summer.

If it comes to Netflix as per other A24 releases we could be waiting up to two and a half years before it drops onto Netflix.

The good news is that another Safdie Brothers movie is scheduled for release on Netflix in the US in February 2020.

Some of you will know that A24 Films does have an exclusive arrangement with Apple TV+ at the moment but that only accounts for the movies the distributor is making exclusively for Netflix.

That’s all we know about when Uncut Gems will be on Netflix for now. We’ll update as and when we have more information.