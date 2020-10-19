When will ‘Wentworth’ Season 9 Release on Netflix?

Wentworth is returning for a ninth and final season and will be on Netflix in multiple regions. Here’s a guide to what we know about season 9 of Wentworth and when it will be releasing on Netflix.

Let’s have a quick recap before looking into the final season of Wentworth. The prison drama originating from Australia is a brutal series that reboots an 80s series called Prisoner.

Season 8, which is streaming now on Netflix (in some regions) saw a new leader take over with some characters from the original 80s series returning.

Among the regions that license the series includes:

Hong Kong

India

Singapore

United States

Canada

South Korea

The ninth season of Wentworth was commissioned alongside the eight and is set to be the final season.

Wentworth Season 9 Netflix Release Date Schedule

Before we look into the ninth season release, let’s quickly cover how previous seasons have been added.

Season 8 was most recently added in September 2020

Season 7 was added in July 2019

Season 6 was added in September 2018

Season 5 was added in June 2017

In almost every case, Netflix has gotten new episodes a few days after the series wraps in the US.

The good news is that coronavirus won’t be affecting the production of season 9 given that it has already concluded.

Last day of Shooting on Wentworth. What a glorious experience it’s been working with such wonderful people. Will miss the whole damn thing! Very emotional day, thanks to every single one of them. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/tHVMW6pypj — Pino Amenta (@pandapino61) September 4, 2020

At the moment we suspect the series is due to air in Australia in summer 2021 and then arrive on Netflix anywhere between late June 2021 to at the latest, September 2021.

We’ll keep this post-up-to-date as and when we learn more of when season 9 gets underway on Fox Showcase.

As for other regions, they should all receive around the same time as the US with the exception of Canada who typically gets season 9 a little later.

If you’re wondering if Wentworth will hit Netflix anywhere else unfortunetely as we’ve covered previously, we don’t believe any other regions of Netflix are likely to pick up Wentworth if it’s not already streaming there. In the United Kingdom,