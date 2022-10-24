Why Aren’t Seasons 1-3 of ‘Manifest’ on Netflix UK?

Manifest season 4 is about to begin rolling out on Netflix worldwide, but for those in the United Kingdom, you still don’t have access to seasons 1-3. Why is this and when will those early seasons come to Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

Almost all countries are now streaming seasons 1-3 of Manifest following Netflix’s epic revival of the show in late 2021.

Netflix US and Canada were the regions to receive the show in the summer of 2021. Then, following the show’s revival after its extraordinary performance on the platform, it was released in other regions when previous deals either expired or were bought out.

Some regions received the show on January 1st this year, and most other countries received seasons 1-3 on July 1st, 2022.

Manifest has been exclusive to Sky and its streaming service NowTV since the show first debuted, and that continues to be the case today despite Netflix’s revival.

Our current intel suggests that the rights will remain with Now for the foreseeable future, with it not expiring from Now until at least March 31st, 2025.

Of course, this date is subject to change, with Netflix potentially being able to buy out the rights to the first three seasons or Now giving up the rights. For now, however, if you want to watch seasons 1 to 3 of Manifest in the United Kingdom, you’ll need to use NOW.

Will Season 4 of Manifest come to Netflix UK in November 2022?

If you’re all caught up on Manifest, don’t worry, you’ll be watching Manifest season 4 with the rest of the world.

We have confirmation that Netflix UK will receive season 4 part 1 day and date alongside the rest of the world on November 4th, 2022.

This isn’t the first time Netflix UK has been late to receive earlier seasons of a show that Netflix had revived.

Lucifer fans will remember it took years for the show to expire from Prime Video. Lucifer, for those who don’t know, is another series distributed and produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Will you be watching Manifest season 4 on Netflix UK despite the early seasons not being available? Let us know in the comments.