Netflix Sets ‘Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste’ Documentary

Netflix has just unveiled a new hour-and-a-half documentary set to arrive in November 2022 covering the controversial company that is compared to a cult.

Here’s the official description for the upcoming documentary due to hit Netflix globally on November 5th, 2022:

“A sexual wellness company gains fame and followers for its practice of “orgasmic meditation” — until members come forward with disturbing allegations.”

As the description above alludes, the documentary covers the now-defunct company global wellness company OneTaste, founded in 2001 by Robert Kandell and Nicole Daedone.

Starting as a teaching business with a focus on female orgasms, what developed over the years were allegations of trafficking, prostitution, fraud, and violations of labor law, with the company closing in 2018 and, to this day, subject to an FBI investigation.

The story was previously covered in the 10-part BBC Radio 4 podcast series The Orgasm Cult.

Sarah Gibson and Sloane Klevin are the two directors behind the project who worked together on the Netflix Original documentary, Britney vs Spears, released last year on Netflix.

The documentary has a TV-MA rating in the United States and an 18 rating in the United Kingdom. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 29 minutes.

This is one of several Netflix documentaries the streamer has queued up for November 2022.

It’s also got FIFA in its sights for a docu-series looking into the controversial governing body of football. Elsewhere, you’ve Ancient Apocalypse, State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith and Killer Sally.

