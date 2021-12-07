When will ‘Manifest’ Seasons 1-3 be on Netflix Internationally?

Netflix has secured the worldwide rights to Manifest but we won’t see seasons 1-3 added simultaneously. With season 4 now filming, when will regions outside the United States and Canada carry Manifest’s early season? Well, it’ll differ but some Netflix regions will get seasons 1-2 as of January 1st, 2022.

While we won’t retread the entire Manifest story here. Manifest was saved by Netflix over the summer for a global release for a fourth and final season. Alongside the announcement, Netflix released the following statement:

“The deal also includes previous seasons of the Warner Bros. Television–produced series to premiere on Netflix around the world in the coming months”

That implied to us that Netflix Internationally would receive in seasons 1-3 by the end of 2021. Now, as of December 2021, Manifest seasons 1-3 remain only on Netflix Canada and the United States.

In the United Kingdom, the rights for seasons 1-3 expired in November 2021 from NowTV but didn’t head to Netflix.

With that said, we’ve just learned of at least one region getting some of the early seasons in the New Year.

Netflix Netherlands will receive Manifest Seasons 1-2 in January 2022

One of the first regions outside the US and Canada to receive Manifest will be Netflix Netherlands.

According to the NetflixNL Instagram feed (h/t Netflix-nederland.nl) seasons 1-2 will be on Netflix as of January 1st, 2022.

Season 3 will notably not be included which is likely because the third season only just recently aired on Net5 in the country.

Sadly at this time only Netflix Netherlands we’ve found have announced a date for when previous seasons will jump onto Netflix although we’re sure more will follow.

Why Netflix isn’t getting Manifest around the world at the same time

Part of the reason why the renewal of season 4 at Netflix felt so unlikely was because of how Warner Brothers Television sold the show around the globe. It often did so to regional networks and streamers. Netflix was adamant according to a Hollywood Reporter piece that they’d only pick up the show if they could get the international rights.

What this essentially boils down to is that international rights are all mangled and will come to Netflix under different circumstances.

In that piece, they note that the rollout of both the old and new seasons won’t be together instead saying:

“The international territories conflict is being solved with a combination of tactics: Some foreign rights are being bought back while others are being waited out — the new episodes will not debut globally all at once but will have a staggered rollout, with some territories getting the show a little later than others.”

Season 4 of Manifest is currently in production in New York and scheduled to arrive on Netflix at some point in 2022 (even later for some regions).