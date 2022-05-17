Why ‘Operation Mincemeat’ Isn’t on Netflix Globally

Since its release on Netflix last week, Operation Mincemeat has found its way to the top of Netflix’s top 10s but it hasn’t done so everywhere. Despite being largely synonymous with being a Netflix Original it only is so in select regions. Here’s why.

The new Colin Firth WWII movie comes from See-Saw Films and Cohen Media Group. The reason why it’s only come to Netflix in select regions is that the film was sold to individual distributors on a country-by-country basis.

In this instance, it was always going to be the case that Operation Mincemeat would only be on Netflix in select regions. They bought rights to select regions in March 2021 for a reported $15 million.

Warner Bros holds the distribution rights in select European countries such as France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom where it’s received a theatrical release.

How many regions are streaming Operation Mincemeat?

Netflix only managed to acquire the license to the movie in at least six regions.

These include:

North America: United States of America Canada Mexico

Latin America Brazil Ecuador Argentina



While the United States won the license to the movie in this instance, generally, those outside the US fare better with it comes to getting exclusive movies. Because most distributors now have operations in the US, they opt to put their movies there. Some movies that go on Hulu or Paramount, however, head to Netflix internationally instead.

Examples from this year include The In Between which came to Netflix in all regions except the US and Mother/Android which was a Hulu Original and came to Netflix.

This is one of the hundreds of movies that have come to Netflix in select regions in this fashion and is commonly referred to as “exclusive international distribution”.

Will Operation Mincemeat come to Netflix in other regions?

It’s likely we will see Operation Mincemeat come to other regions but no plans have been unveiled for if and when that will be. In the countries mentioned above where Warner Bros holds the rights, Netflix gets licensed movies from them a couple of years after their theatrical runs. Netflix UK, for example, gets new Warner Bros. movies roughly 2 years following their theatrical release.

In all other regions, the movie is distributed on a country-by-country basis. For the most part, your best way of watching will be through VOD services.

Do you wish Operation Mincemeat was on Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments down below.