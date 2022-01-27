‘After Ever Happy’ Expect to Arrive on Netflix in Select Regions in 2022/23

A fourth entry in the teen romance movie series After is set to release in 2022 called After Ever Happy. Although the movies in the franchise have all received less than stellar reviews, the movie franchise continues to do well thanks in part to it coming to Netflix in many regions in a timely fashion.

Based on the novels by Anna Todd, the After movies are often heavily criticized because of their poor screenplays and sometimes atrocious acting. Despite this, they do seem to be profitable and popular in many parts of the globe.

A fourth movie following the three subsequent movies that have released annually since 2019 is due to release in 2022.

What to expect from After Ever Happy

Castille Landon is back for directing duties on the fourth entry with Sharon Soboil returning for writing duties.

Among the cast confirmed to be returning for the fourth movie include Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Carter Jenkins, Louise Lombard, Rob Estes, Kiana Madeira, and Chance Perdomo.

Filming

A plot guide has been released which gives us a good idea as to what we can expect from the fourth movie:

“As a shocking truth about a couple’s families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.”

When and will After Ever Happy be on Netflix?

While there’s been no official confirmation (there hasn’t been in advance for previous movies either) we are expecting it to come to Netflix albeit it won’t be a worldwide release.

Although available on Netflix and often labeled a Netflix Original, the movie is actually released by Voltage Pictures. Voltage Pictures is a US distribution house

Over the past two movies, only a select handful of regions have received After movies with it either being sold elsewhere or unavailable in other countries.

Regions that are expected to receive After Ever Happy either in 2022 or 2023 include:

Netflix Canada

Netflix USA

Netflix Hong Kong

Netflix India

Netflix Japan

Netflix Malaysia

Netflix Phillippines

Netflix Thailand

We’re not expecting all regions to receive After Ever Happy at the same time either. For the past two films, we’ve seen Netflix in Asia receive the movie first before hitting the US and Canada much later. Netflix US and Canada received After We Fell significantly later than Asia with most regions getting the movie in October 2021 while the US had to wait until mid-January 2022.

As a rough estimate, those in Asia should receive the new movie by the close of 2022 while those in US and Canada may need to wait until early 2023.

We’ll keep this post updated as and when learn more as time goes on.

Amazon will carry After Ever Happy in other regions

The past two movies have been released on Amazon Prime Video in a couple of locations including the United Kingdom and France. That will once again be the case going into the fourth movie and that’s despite the original movie, After, streaming in the UK as of January 2022.

Back in August 2021, Prime Video secured the rights to both After We Fell and After Ever Happy.

Beyond a fourth movie, Castille Landon teased there may be other projects in the works telling Variety in August 2021, “I’m working on some other projects in the “After” universe and I’ll keep that vague.”

Are you looking forward to checking out the fourth After movie on Netflix? Let us know down below.