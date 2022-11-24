K-Drama Series ‘Trolley’ Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Another exciting and new weekly k-drama series coming to Netflix in December 2022, Trolley. Starring Hellbound’s Kim Hyun Joo and My Name’s Park Hee Soon, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about season 1 of Trolley on Netflix

Trolley is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic thriller series written by screenwriter Kim Moon Kyo, and directed by Ryu Bo Ri. The series will be available internationally on Netflix.

When is Trolley coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that the first episode of Trolley will be released on Netflix on Monday, December 19th, 2022.

The k-drama will have a total of 16 episodes. New episodes will be released every Monday and Tuesday until the series finale on February 7th, 2022. Episodes will arrive on Netflix the same day the drama is broadcast on the South Korean public broadcast network SBS.

Runtimes haven’t been confirmed, however, we expect each episode to have runtimes between 60 to 70 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date SBS Broadcast Date 1 19/12/2022 19/12/2022 2 20/12/2022 20/12/2022 3 26/12/2022 26/12/2022 4 27/12/2022 27/12/2022 5 02/01/2023 02/01/2023 6 03/01/2023 03/01/2023 7 09/01/2023 09/01/2023 8 10/01/2023 10/01/2023 9 16/01/2023 16/01/2023 2 17/01/2023 17/01/2023 11 23/01/2023 23/01/2023 12 24/01/2023 24/01/2023 13 30/01/2023 30/01/2023 14 31/01/2023 31/01/2023 15 06/02/2023 06/02/2023 16 07/02/0202 07/02/0202

What is the plot of Trolley?

The synopsis for Trolley has been sourced from Naver:

“Trolley” will tell the story of a lawmaker’s wife who hides her past. It will showcase the dilemma and struggles that couples face as their secret got revealed to the world.

Who are the cast members of Trolley?

Kim Hyun Joo plays the lead role of Kim Hye Joo. Netflix subscribers should remember her from her role as Min Hye Jin in the horror series Hellbound. She will also star in the upcoming Korean sci-fi movie Jung_E.

Park Hee Soon plays the lead role of Nam Jung Do and has already starred in multiple Netflix Originals. Previously for Netflix, Park Hee Soon has starred in My Name and A Model Family.

Kim Myu Yeol plays the lead role of Jang Woo Jae. Trolley will mark Kim Mu Yeol’s second drama on Netflix, and the actor has been cast for the second and third seasons of Sweet Home. Outside of Netflix Kim Mu Yeol recently starred in The Devil’s Deal and Honest Candidate 2.

Jung Soo Bin plays the lead role of Kim Soo Bin. So far, the actress has had a guest role in Juvenile Justice, but outside of Netflix her only lead role so far is in the drama Revenge of Others.

Ryu Hyun Kyung plays the lead role of Jin Seung Hee and will be the actress’s Netflix debut.

Ki Tae Young plays the lead role of Choi Ki Young, who will also be making his Netflix Original debut.

Confirmed suporrting cast members are; Kim Mi Kyung (Remarriage and Desires), Jung Soon Won (The Silent Sea), and Choi Soo Im (Glitch).

Are you looking forward to watching Trolley on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!