Will Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ Come to Netflix?

Michael Bay’s new action-thriller Ambulance features an all-star cast and comes from Universal Pictures. Will the new epic be coming to Netflix? The answer is seemingly yes but the timelines aren’t particularly appealing.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González the movie focuses on two robbers stealing an ambulance after their latest heist goes awry.

Will Ambulance be on Netflix in the United States?

Yes, is seemingly the answer but not for quite some time.

When we say quite some time we mean four years. That is what we’re able to decipher from Netflix’s announcement back in July 2021 as part of a new expanded US agreement with Universal Pictures.

It specifically says:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

That means we’re expecting Ambulance to arrive on Netflix in 2026 at the earliest.

That contrasts with the animation lineup from Universal (whether through Illumination or DreamWorks) which is coming to Netflix as part of the first window (but not all of it).

If you want to watch the movie sooner, you’ll either have to wait for it to drop on Peacock 45 days after it hit theaters. It’ll also be on Netflix’s DVD.com service later in 2022 as well.

Will Ambulance be on Netflix outside the United States

Sadly, we don’t know via public information whether Ambulance will be on Netflix but we can look at where Netflix licenses Universal movies to get an idea as to what regions could see the movie added in the near future.

South Korea seemingly has a what is close to a first-window deal whereby it receives new Universal movies around 9 months after releasing in theaters. That was the case for F9 which arrived on Netflix South Korea in April 2022. If that’s the case for Ambulance, we’ll see the movie added in late 2022 or early 2023.

Next, we move on to regions that get Universal movies around 2 years after their theatrical debut. These regions include the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, Poland, Turkey, and others. For these regions, you can expect Ambulance streaming in 2024.

Then other regions receive Universal movies much further down the line. For the most part, however, it’s likely Universal opts to put its movies on its own platforms it has a vested interest in which is a trend we expect to continue to see.

Until Ambulance hits Netflix, you can still watch Michael Bay’s Netflix movie 6 Underground which was sadly not greenlit for a sequel. You can find a full list of Michael Bay movies on Netflix US here.