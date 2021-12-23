Will ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 1 be Coming to Netflix?

As one of the most popular anime of 2021, Tokyo Revengers is fast becoming one of the most in-demand series subscribers would love to see on Netflix. However, it could be a long time before we see the anime arrive on Netflix.

Tokyo Revengers is a Japanese anime series and adaptation of the manga series written and illustrated by author Ken Wakui. To date the manga has sold over 40 million copies worldwide and has fast become one of the most popular anime to air in 2021.

Hanagaki Takemichi has led an unsatisfying life as an adult and discovers the only girlfriend he ever had, Hinata Tachibana, was murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang, but when he is pushed into the tracks of an oncoming train he is mysteriously transported twelve years into the past. With the opportunity to change the future, Takemichi tries to make amends in the past, only to discover changing the future isn’t as simple as it seems.

Will Tokyo Revengers season 1 release on Netflix?

At the time of writing Tokyo Revengers is exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. However, this doesn’t mean the anime won’t arrive on Netflix sometime in the near future.

The first season of Tokyo Revengers only just came to an end in September 2021. This means if the series does eventually arrive on Netflix subscribers will likely be waiting until 2023. We’ve seen this happen previously in the past with other popular anime series such as Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland. Both were streamed on Crunchyroll before eventually arriving on Netflix over 12 months later.

Crunchyroll has provided the English dub for the anime series, instead of it landing on FUNimation.

What about other regions?

Unfortunately, the only region streaming Tokyo Revengers on Netflix is Japan, where new episodes were available to stream every week.

However, we do know where you can stream the first season of Tokyo Revengers in other regions:

In the United Kingdom, a subscription to Crunchyroll will gain you access to all 24 episodes.

In Canada, a subscription to Crunchyroll will gain you access to all 24 episodes.

In Australia, a subscription to Crunchyroll will gain you access to all 24 episodes.

Would you like to see Tokyo Revengers season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!