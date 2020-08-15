The Promised Neverland took the anime community by storm when it first arrived in 2019. And finally, after much rumour and speculation, we can confirm that The Promised Neverland season 1 is coming to Netflix in September 2020.

The Promised Neverland is a Japanese dark-fantasy series, based on the manga of the same name by author Kaiu Shirai. Starting in August 2016, the manga serialisation was an instant hit, and so far. has sold over 21 million copies. The dark themes, and great story throughout paved the way for an incredible demand for an anime series. Upon the release of the anime, the franchise exploded in popularity.

When three of the smartest Orphans of Grace Field House break the rules by leaving the grounds, they discover a shocking dark secret. With their lives and the lives of the other orphans in danger, they must find a way to leave their seemingly perfect home.

When is The Promised Neverland coming to Netflix?

If you check your Netflix App, on the coming soon page it confirms that The Promised Neverland season 1 is coming to Netflix on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020.

All twelve episodes of The Promised Neverland season 1 will be available to stream upon release.

We had a great hunch that The Promised Neverland would be coming to Netflix US, and it’s all thanks to their relationship with Aniplex.

There’s already a significant number of popular Aniplex titles available to stream on Netflix US right now:

Angel Beats: 1 Season

Blue Exorcist: 1 Season

Durarara: 1 Season

Full Metal Alchemist: 1 Season

Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood: 5 Seasons

Gurren Lagan: 1 Season

Kill La Kill: 1 Season

Sword Art Online: 2 Seasons

What about other regions on Netflix?

At the time of writing, there are currently four countries streaming The Promised Neverland on Netflix:

Italy

Japan

Singapore

Thailand

For the time being Netflix Canada is the only other country listed with The Promised Neverland arriving on September 1st. As the month soon approaches we could potentially see more countries added to the list.

Would you like to see The Promised Neverland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!