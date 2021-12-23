‘The Orbital Children’ Netflix: Japanese Anime Coming in January 2022

A two-part movie event is coming to Netflix in early 2022! The highly anticipated anime movie, The Orbital Children, from Avex Pictures and Production +h will land on Netflix at the end of January 2022, with part 2 following swiftly after in February 2022.

The Orbital Children is an upcoming two-part Japanese anime sci-fi movie directed by Yuusuke Ikeda and animated by Toshiyuki Inoue. Both movies will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix outside of Japan, where both movies will be available to stream exclusively in theatres.

When is The Orbital Children Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer it is officially confirmed that part 1 of The Orbital Children arrives on Netflix on Friday, January 28th, 2022.

Part 2 will arrive soon after, and will be available to stream on February 11th, 2022!

What is the plot of The Orbital Children?

The synopsis for The Orbital Children has been sourced from Netflix:

In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

Who are the cast members of The Orbital Children?

Despite the trailer dropping and release date announced we’re still yet to learn who are the cast members of the upcoming anime.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Orbital Children on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!