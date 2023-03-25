‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ Anime Series Coming to Netflix in May 2023

During Anime Japan 2023, Netflix revealed that the brand new anime series Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune is coming to the streaming service in May 2023. Details are still limited, but we’re keeping track of the plot, trailers, cast info, and the Netflix release date.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi anime series, and the anime adaptation of the sci-novel The Saga of Tanya the Evil by author Carlo Zen.

The series will be animated by the animation studio ARECT, who previously animated the Bright prequel spin-off Bright: Samurai Soul.

When is the Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Netflix release date?

An exact release date has yet to be revealed by Netflix, however, we can confirm that Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune is coming to Netflix in May 2023.

Revealing the key art for Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune, based on the light novels by Carlo Zen (Saga of Tanya the Evil). The series features a character called Hatsune Mimi "played" by Hatsune Miku! (Saki Fujita).#AJ2023 #NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/fdcqXUA4Pm — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 25, 2023

An official trailer hasn’t been made available, however, subscribers can get an early look at the opening sequence of the upcoming anime.

What is the synopsis of Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune?

The brief synopsis has been sourced from Netflix;

A young man named Akira volunteers to join a planetary orbital infantry force called “Yakitori” in hopes of changing his life. What does fate have in store for him?

Who are the cast members of Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the upcoming anime;

Asami Seto (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) as Yang Zihan

Taito Ban (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten) as Akira Ihotsu

Tetsu Inada (My Hero Academia) as John Doe

Sake Fujita (Attack on Titan) as Mimi Hatsune

Kenjirou Tsuda (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Vasya Pupkin

Akari Kitou (Demon Slayer) as Schultz Amalya

Kengo Kawanishi (Demon Slayer) as Erland Martonen

Wataru Takagi (One Piece) as Rimel

Shunsuke Takeuchi (Lupin Zero) as Tyrone Baxter

