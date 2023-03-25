8 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Another month is just around the corner and if you’re looking for some movie recommendations, we’ve picked out eight (or thirteen if you’re being pedantic) films that we’re either looking forward to watching for the first time or rewatching throughout the month.

Unlike last month where we’ll pick four licensed movies and four Netflix Originals, this month, we will tip the balance in favor of the licensed movies given the large number on the way.

Keep our comprehensive guide bookmarked for the complete list of April 2023 new Netflix releases, as we’ll be updating it constantly in the days and weeks to come.

Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Original Movies Coming in April 2023

Chupa (2023)

Coming to Netflix: April 7th

Jonás Cuarón, best known for writing Gravity and helming Desierto, comes to Netflix with the backing of Chris Columbus (Harry Potter, The Christmas Chronicles), a new family adventure movie with some big names and some big ambitions.

Seemingly coming out of nowhere (development went quiet early on), the movie will feature the talents of Christian Slater, Demián Bichir, and Evan Whitten.

Per Netflix, the movie revolves around a teenager who visits family in Mexico and, while there, discovers an unlikely mythical creature companion.

Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

Coming to Netflix: April 14th

Given the breadth of source material on offer, it was always a shame that Netflix ended The Last Kingdom after the fifth season. Thankfully, we’re not being cut off completely, given that the series seeks to be (concluded?) with a new feature film that drops in mid-April 2023.

You’ll see plenty of familiar faces from the series as you follow Alfred the Great looking to defend his territory from invading Norse forces.

It looks to have the same look and feel as the series while also ramping up a budget in some areas. Our fingers are crossed for, at the very least, a fitting end, but our fingers are firmly crossed for more in the future.

Hunger (2023)

Coming to Netflix: April 8th

From Netflix’s international slate coming up next month is Hunger which originates from Thailand. The movie revolves around “a talented young street-food cook who pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.”

The feature film is directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and written by Kongdej Jaturanrasamee.

Thai movies have really yet to make their mark worldwide on Netflix, but given the universal language of food, perhaps Hunger can break through where prior movies have not.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix US in April 2023

Note: these titles will be released primarily in the United States. Other regions will vary.

The Mauritanian (2021)

Coming to Netflix: April 1st

We always hear from Netflix users that they want two things. A) good movies and B) recent movies. Hitting both boxes is The Mauritanian from STX Films which has an all-star cast, including Zachary Levi, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster.

Based on the book Guantánamo Diary, the movie tells the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi and his fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned by the US government without formal charges.

Rated Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, The Mail on Sunday said the movie was “A powerful and well-crafted film that deserves to be seen.”

Lights Out (2016)

Coming to Netflix: April 11th

Coming a little later in April 2023 to Netflix US is Lights Out from David F. Sandberg, who is attached to the second Shazam movie currently showing in theaters. Given the director’s recent comments about returning to the horror genre, you may want to check out his prior works and Lights Out is a great place to start.

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie if you haven’t seen it before:

“Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.”

Teresa Palmer, Maria Bello, Bille Burke, and Emily Alyn Lind star.

Alfred Hitchcock Movie Collection

Another complaint from regulars of Netflix is that they don’t get the real classic movies, but next month, the streamer will pick some of Alfred Hitchcock’s most seminal movies.

The movies coming to Netflix are as follows:

Marnie (1964) – A troubled young woman who has a fear of intimacy and a compulsion for stealing, and her relationship with her employer who tries to unravel the mystery behind her behavior.

– A troubled young woman who has a fear of intimacy and a compulsion for stealing, and her relationship with her employer who tries to unravel the mystery behind her behavior. Psycho (1960) – A young woman steals money from her employer and stays at a secluded motel run by a disturbed young man with a complicated relationship with his mother.

– A young woman steals money from her employer and stays at a secluded motel run by a disturbed young man with a complicated relationship with his mother. The Birds (1963) – An inexplicable and violent bird attack occur in a coastal California town. The movie follows the people who try to survive the terrifying ordeal.

All the movies coming to Netflix are licensed by Paramount Pictures.

The Bourne Movies

Netflix has been smashing it when it comes to picking up the license to entire collections of movies. So far in 2023, Netflix US has shown all of The Lord of the Rings movies, The Hunger Games, and all the Rocky movies too.

Now it’ll be doing the same with all but one of the Jason Bourne movies from Universal and the Jeremy Renner entry.

Based on the Robert Ludlum novels, the movies follows a man suffering from amnesia who is being hunted down by the authorities.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Coming to Netflix: April 1st

And finally, we’re going to highlight How to Train Your Dragon, one of the many animated films from the likes of Sony, DreamWorks, and Illumination, heading to the service on the first of the month.

Described as visually dazzling, the movie follows a Norse teenager who befriends a dragon despite having been trained up until this point to hunt them.

Given Netflix has the series tie-in with the movie; there’s never been a better time to dive into the rich world of How to Train Your Dragon.

What movies will you be checking out on Netflix in April? Let us know in the comments.