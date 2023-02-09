‘You’ Season 4 Part 1 Sountrack: Every Song Featured

Across the four seasons there have been a whole multitude of songs featured in You. From the incredibly popular, to the incredibly obscure, for the first half of the fourth season of You we’ve put together the full list of all the songs featured.

Below you’ll find our Spotify playlist, which contains the songs featured in the fourth season of You. We’ve also gone through episode by episode so you’ll know where each and every song can be found. However, we have omitted adding the music from the score.

There are fewer songs than expected featured throughout the fourth season. We’ll ensure to update the list once the second half of the fourth season has landed on Netflix.

Episode 1 – Joe Takes a Holiday

Oxford Comma – Vampire Weekend

Strangers – Roosevelt

The Kids Are All Dying – Finneas

Paris Tropical – Minuit

vacation – Travelle

Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Killer – Valerie Broussard

Episode 2 – Portrait of the Artist

Shyguy – Brijean

Emergency – Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X

Episode 3 – Eat the Rich

Trust No One – Beginners

Episode 4 – Hampsie

Hollow – Saavan

Violin Concerto No. 5 In A, K.219 – Adagio

Love Is a Bitch – Two Feet

Dancing With Myself – Generation X

Aint Going Nowhere – Bleeding Fingers

Heart of Glass – Blondie

Episode 5 – The Fox and the Hound

Dangerous (Oliver Remix) – Big Data & Joywave

Inside My Eyelids – DLG.

Have you been listening to music from the You soundtrack? Let us know in the comments below!