Best Netflix Original Movies on Netflix: April 2020

While much of the world is spending its time in quarantine, arguably now is the best time to sit through and watch some of the best Originals that Netflix has to offer. Below is the top 50 of the best Originals on Netflix for April 2020.

Here are our picks of the best Original movies on Netflix for April 2020:

50. All the Bright Places

Director: Brett Haley

Cast: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O’Hara, Lamar Johnson

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released on Netflix: 28th February 2020

IMDb: 6.5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

One of the most polarising films on Netflix in 2020, All the Bright Places was a real tear-jerker in its attempt to tackle mental health as it did so well in the source material. Justice Smith was excellent in his portrayal of Theodore Finch, giving what is arguably his best career performance yet.

Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

50. The Babysitter

Director: McG

Cast: Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Released on Netflix: 13 October 2017

IMDb: 6.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

A new twist on the horror/comedy, this fun bloodfest is a modern twist on the Home Alone-style story. Twelve-year-old Cole Johnson is dared by his friends to spy on his babysitter ‘Bee’ to see what she gets up too while he’s supposed to be asleep, what starts out as a simple game of truth or dare between Bee and her friends she’s brought to his home, to Cole’s horror he witnesses a demonic ritual, caught by her friends Cole must fight for his life to stop Bee and her Murderous friends.

While not critically acclaimed this was certainly a new take on the horror/comedy genre. A fun film and a must watch out from the Netflix catalog.

49. Gerald’s Game

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Chiara Aurelia, Carel Struycken

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Released on Netflix: 29 September 2017

IMDb: 6.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

As you’d expect from an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, this movie is one of the tensest in the original library that scored well with fans and critics alike.

Set in rural Alabama, this film is about a couple who tries to spice up their sex life with disastrous consequences, turning into a fantastic psychological horror.

As you’d expect from a superbly written Stephen King novel, the characters are well fleshed out and most importantly, the tension that his books achieve so well to build carries over to the movie equivalent. A must watch.

48. Murder Mystery Director: Kyle Newacheck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Shiori Kutsuna

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Released on Netflix: June 14, 2019

IMDb: 6.0/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 45% After many years of promising to take his wife to Europe, New York City police officer Nick Spitz finally books the vacation. On the flight to Europe, the couple has a chance encounter with a mysterious man that invites them to a family gathering on a superyacht of an elderly billionaire. When the billionaire is murdered, events spiral out of control as Nick and his wife Audrey are framed for the murder. The quality of Adam Sandler’s films has been one of much debate over the years. While the comedian has made some absolute stinkers over the years, he’s also had plenty of smash hits. Despite the poor response from the critics, Murder Mystery was one of the most-watched films of 2019! In the first month of release over 73 million households watched the Sandler spy comedy. 47. Imperial Dreams Director: Malik Vitthal

Cast: John Boyega, Rotimi, Glenn Plummer, De’aundre Bonds

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: February 3, 2017

IMDb: 6.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91% Reformed gangster Bambi has his devotion to his family tested when he is released from prison and returns to his old neighborhood. Technically one of Netflix’s oldest Originals, the film initially released in early 2014 at the Sundance film festival. It wasn’t until three years later that Netflix would pick up the exclusive rights to stream the movie. Initially, this is one of John Boyega’s first big lead roles, his captivating performance shows why he has gone on to star in Star Wars, one of the biggest franchises in movie history. Cynical and less glamorous than other L.A gangster films, Imperial Dreams gives you an insight into the struggle of a post-incarcerated black man. 46. I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore Director: Chris Smith

Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Chris Doubek, Marilyn Faith Hickey, Jared Roylance, Elijah Wood

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Released on Netflix: January 19, 2017

IMDb: 7.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

After being burgled, a depressed woman named Ruth and her obnoxious neighbor set out to find the thieves, but they soon find themselves up against a group of dangerous criminals. Best described as a dark comedy, this film takes you on a journey you least expect to take and has been largely forgotten in the Netflix library. The acting is fantastic with a notable performance by Melanie Lynskey and a great directorial feature film debut from Macon Blair. This film produces a sense of realism. While some may see that as a depressing feature, it shines a light on what’s wrong with the world and therefore, makes it a more captivating film to watch. 45. Winter on Fire – Oscar Nominated Director: Evgeny Afineevsky

Cast: Bishop Agapit, Catherine Ashton, Serhii Averchenko, Kristina Berdinskikh

Genre: Documentary

Released on Netflix: October 9, 2015

IMDb: 8.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 88% A civil rights movement erupts in Ukraine after a peaceful student protest quickly morphs into a violent revolution. Powerful, captivating and harrowing, this documentary was nominated for an Oscar after its release in 2015 and it’s understandable to see why. If you were unsure as to what happened in Ukraine back in the winter of 2013/2014 you’ll witness harrowing first-hand accounts of what the Ukrainian protesters had to contend with to fight for their freedom of speech. What started out as peaceful protests almost tore the country asunder. 44. Our Souls At Night Director: Ritesh Batra

Cast: Judy Greer, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, Matthias Schoenaerts

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released on Netflix: September 29, 2017

IMDb: 6.9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 89% Addie Moore, a widow, and Louis Waters, also a widower, have lived next door to each other for years. When Addie tries to make a connection with her neighbor, the two begin sleeping in bed together platonically, with the innocent goal of alleviating their shared loneliness. As their relationship deepens, however, they each deal with grief and loss, and a real romance begins to blossom. Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite to take part in this very sweet and heart touching movie. Diving deep into how the soul deals with a loss, this charming film will pull on the heartstrings. 43. Christmas Chronicles Director: Clay Katis

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, Oliver Hudson, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Released on Netflix: 22nd November 2018

IMDb: 7.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 68% Brother Teddy and sister Kate Pierce scheme to capture Santa Clause on Christmas Eve. After the plan goes disastrously wrong, the sibling pair must help Santa Clause and his elves save Christmas. At the time of writing the film has already been watched over 20 million times and has become an annual rewatch for us here at What’s on Netflix. Kurt Russell’s casting as Jolly Saint Nick was nothing short of fantastic. 42. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Director: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Chris Morrell, Andy Nyman, David Holt

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Released on Netflix: 14th February 2020

IMDb: 6.9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 97% A surprise package, to say the least, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is one of the best-animated movies to land on Netflix for quite some time. Since Aardman stopped producing more Wallace and Gromit films, Shaun the Sheep has taken the mantle and has become immensely popular with families all over the world. One you and all the family can enjoy. Mossy Bottom Farm is set for an adventure out of this world when a UFO crash lands nearby. Shaun quickly befriends the alien that crash-landed and soon learns his new friend possesses stranger powers. With a dangerous organization determined to capture the alien, Shaun the Sheep and his new friend go on the run. 41. The Other Side of the Wind Director: Orson Welles

Cast: Oja Kodar, Peter Bogandovich, John Huston, Susan Strasberg,

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: 2nd November 2018

IMDb: 7.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 81% An aging director returns to the film industry after his self-imposed exile. Hoping to reignite his failing career, director John Huston creates an extravagant comeback film. The last ever film by the legendary film director took almost 50 years to release since its production began in 1970. The film could be considered a self-reflection of how Orson Welles may have felt during the making of this film. While the film hasn’t had the same impact as Citizen Kane, The Other Side of The Wind is a fitting swan song for a director long since past. 40. Virunga Director: Orlando von Einsiedel

Cast: André Bauma, Emmanuel de Merode, Mélanie Gouby, Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo

Genre: Documentary, War

Released on Netflix: April 17, 2014

IMDb: 8.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 100% A team of brave individuals risks their lives to protect the last mountain gorillas. Sometimes we forget the evil humanity can commit and the dangers of the of our civilization and what it does ecosystems of the world. This heart-wrenching documentary will keep you in suspense and tear at your emotions as you have to deal with the harrowing account of the Gorillas plight for survival and those that protect them. It’s a groundbreaking doc that should have the same lasting impact that Blackfish achieved. 39. Between Two Ferns: The Movie Director: Scott Aukerman

Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Matthew McConaughey, Olivia Mekdara, Mo Zelof, Phil Hendrie

Genre: Comedy

Released on Netflix: September 20th, 2019

IMDb: 6.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 77% Zach had a dream, a dream of “becoming a star”. Be careful what you wish for as Zach becomes a laughing stock online after Will Ferrell uploads his show Between Two Ferns to Funny or Die. In an effort to restore his reputation, Zach and the crew hit the road interviewing high profile celebrities along the way. After a six-year hiatus, Zach and his ferns came back to conduct even more hilarious and cringe-inducing interviews with celebrities. If you’re a fan of the YouTube series, this has a lot of fan service but honestly, the most satisfying part of the movie is the end blooper reel. 38. The Fundamentals of Caring Director: Rob Burnett

Cast: Alex Huff, Donna Biscoe, Paul Rudd, Julia Denton

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: 24 June 2016

IMDb: 7.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 78% Selena Gomez is no stranger to Netflix as she produces the infinitely popular Netflix Original series, 13 Reasons Why. Before that released though came this quaint comedy starring herself and Paul Rudd. The comedy looked to tear apart stigmas of disabilities as a writer who is stuck in the past meets with a young boy with a disability and they then subsequently venture on a road trip together. It’s a feel-good story that has a great ending and a fun soundtrack throughout. Despite Paul Rudd now being best known for his role in Ant-Man, we believe this is his defining role as it just goes to show that not all superheroes wear capes. 37. Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour Director: Ben Wheatly

Cast: Taylor Swift

Genre: Musical, Reality

Released on Netflix: December 31, 2018

IMDb: 8.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 100% Mega Pop-Star takes to the stage for her record-breaking 5th worldwide stadium tour. Performing her latest and best music in her phenomenal set, Taylor wowed millions of fans worldwide. Netflix later produced a documentary but for pure entertainment value, this is one of Netflix’s best concert productions to date. 36. 1922 Director: Zak Hilditch

Cast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Released on Netflix: October 20, 2017

IMDb: 6.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 87% Rancher Wilfred James conspires to murder his wife Arlette for financial gain and convinces his teenage son Henry to participate. Based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King, 1922 is a wonderful film, absolutely full of suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat as it explores what guilt can do to the human mind. The screenplay was written and directed by Zak Hilditch and his adaptation is definitely a must-watch. Even Stephen King, infamously known for panning adaptations of his work, praised the film. 35. Always Be My Maybe (2019) Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Liao

Genre: Comedy, Romantic

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2019

IMDb: 7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91% Marcus and Sasha have been lifetime friends, ever since they were kids the pair have always been close but never romantically involved. Finally, as adults, Sasha is single and Marcus who’s been in love with her for many years is building up the courage to ask her out. Chickening out last minute to tell her his feelings over the phone, he asks to meet up with her the next day, only for Sasha to tell Marcus she met someone the night before. As with most Netflix Original rom-coms, they hit most of the right notes and are incredibly popular and likely thanks to a surprise appearance from Keanu Reeves, this title was no different. 34. First They Killed My Father Director: Angelina Jolie

Cast: Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata, Mun Kimhak

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Released on Netflix: September 15, 2017

IMDb: 7.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 88% Amid the sudden and terrifying rise of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, 7-year-old girl Loung Ung must fight for her survival. Told from the narrative of a child, this is one of Angelina Jolie’s 6 directing credits and is without a doubt, her best to date. With an emphatic approach to the emotion that a child goes through during a time of great turmoil, this film was handled beautifully. Well received by both critics and audiences at home, this gracefully crafted film is a highlight of the Netflix library. 33. The Meyerowitz Stories Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: 13 October 2017

IMDb: 7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92% Sandler ditches his traditional in your face comedy for a beautifully written movie with some fantastic talent involved. Ultimately, the movie is about a broken family with two sons who have spent their life vying for their father’s attention. Both have taken different directions in their lives with neither seemingly being good enough for their father. The movie is dubbed as a comedy but it’s actually more of a drama interspersed with subtle humor and a family dynamic that’s three dimensional and realistic. If none of the other Netflix Sandler movies are to your taste then this is the movie for you and it’s by the same director as Marriage Story, another darling of the Netflix Original movie library. 32. High Flying Bird Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Zazie Beetz, Andre Holland, Bill Duke, Caleb McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn

Genre: Drama, Sport

Released on Netflix: February 8th, 2019

IMDb: 6.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92% During an NBA Lockdown a high profile Sports Agent looks to change the industry after he pitches a controversial opportunity to a Rookie Basketball client. Incredibly, the entire film was filmed on iPhone and the level of creativity used in the camera work is one of the big reasons why the film has had praise heaped upon it. The chances are, however, that this film will either blow you away or leave you wondering what all the fuss is about. 31. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Director: David Slade

Cast: Will Poulter, Fionn Whitehead, Alice Lowe, Asim Chaudhry, Craig Parkinson

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Released on Netflix: December 28, 2018

IMDb: 7.6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 74% It’s the year 1984 and young programmer Stefan Butler is developing his own video game called Bandersnatch. Stefan’s choices are your choices, will Bandersnatch become a smash hit or will the pressure go to poor Stefan’s head? The choice is up to you… While Bandersnatch cannot be credited for being the first interactive title on Netflix, it certainly now is the most well known. Most fans may have preferred an actual film/episode but all credit to Netflix and Black Mirror team for putting together an enigmatic title like Bandersnatch. It was groundbreaking at the time of release and although it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, it really demonstrates Netflix’s power to innovate in the movie space. 30. Private Life Director: Tamara Jenkins

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, Emily Robinson, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: October 5th, 2018

IMDb: 7.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 93% Middle-aged couple Richard and Rachel have been desperate to start a family. On multiple occasions, they have failed to conceive a child and even assisted reproduction has resulted in failure. With not much hope of ever having a child, they turn to the daughter of their sister-in-Law for help in the hope of having a child. While Private Life is one of the latest films available to stream on Netflix the movie actually debuted at the Sundance 2018 film festival and was well received by critics for its handling of a story of such a sensitive nature. The film is designed to take you on a roller coaster of emotions and for the most part, it manages to do so well. 29. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle Director: Andy Serkis

Cast: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Naomie Harris

Genre: Adventure, Drama

Released on Netflix: 7th December 2018

IMDb: 6.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 53% Orphan Mowgli is raised by a pack of wolves after the Tiger Shere Khan killed his parents. While growing he is taught the rules and laws of the Jungle by Black Panther Bagheera and Baloo the Bear. But as his trial to join officially join his wolf pack draws closer, the threat of Shere Khan looms over the jungle. There have been many adaptations of Rudyard Kipling’s novel over the years and many would have thought it too soon after Disney’s 2016 adaptation. But with Andy Serkis in the director’s seat, it’s clear how much influence he had on the animation of the film. It took many years for the film to finally be released but what a spectacle it is. It’s a great retelling of a story that’s known the world over. 28. Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling Directors: Joe Murray, Cosmo Segurson

Cast: Carlos Alazraqui, Tom Kenny, Charlie Adler, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Short

Released on Netflix: 9th August 2019

IMDb: 7.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91% In 1996, the Australian Wallaby that aired on Nickelodeon disappeared off of our screens. Over 20 years later and Rocko has returned from space only to discover his home has drastically changed. As Rocko and his friends learn about the wonders and changes of the 21st century, he discovers his favorite cartoon has been taken off the air! The return is warranted tackling subjects just as well in the 21st century as it did the last. It’s excellently animated and a real relief that Netflix managed to save this title from being archived.

27. Uncorked

Director: Prentice Penny

Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Lashun Pollard, Michael Mobley, Robert Cox

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: 27th March 2020

IMDb: 6.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Elijah dreams of becoming a master sommelier and to share his passion for wine with the world. Unfortunately, Elijah’s hard-working father expects his son to carry on the family business and take over his popular Memphis barbecue joint. Torn between family and his dreams, Elijah struggles to find a balance between the two.

The highlight for March 2020 was this little drama gem, Uncorked. An excellent tale about a young man struggling to follow his dreams while the weight of family expectation holds him down is a story that many people can relate to.

26. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Director: Susan Johnson

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released on Netflix: 17th August 2018

IMDb: 7.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 96% Teenager Lara Jean leads a normal, boring high school life until love letters written to herself were made public. The contents of the letters meant for her eyes only are Lara pouring her heart and soul into saying the things she could never in real life, or more specifically, to all the boys she’s ever loved. Lara’s best friend leaked the letters in the hope of getting Lara a boyfriend. Soon her love life goes from 0 to a 100. Prior to production, there had been many studios interested in producing the film, but nearly all wanted to change the lead character to Caucasian over Asian. Finally finding a studio that was happy to progress with an American-Asian lead the film went into production. The film itself is very charming and sweet and has gone to become massively popular amongst female audiences both young and old. Actress Lana Condor also can be credited for a fantastic performance in a role made just for her. 25. On Body and Soul – Oscar Nominated Director: Ildikó Enyedi

Cast: Géza Morcsányi, Alexandra Borbély, Zoltán Schneider, Ervin Nagy

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Released on Netflix: February 21, 2018

IMDb: 7.6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91% Two shy and socially awkward co-workers Maria and Endre form a special bond through a mysterious mystic connection that manifests in a dream. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2018 Oscars and it’s easy to see why. This was the comeback film for director Ildikó Enyedi who hadn’t directed a film in over 18 years. She has crafted a visual beauty with sincerity in its approach to lonely individuals finding love one in each other albeit through mystical means and with a great performance from the beautiful Alexandra Borbély. The film tugs on the feel factor but leaves you feeling satisfied in the end. 24. 13th – Oscar-nominated Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Melina Abdullah, Michelle Alexander, Cory Booker, Dolores Canales

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History

Released on Netflix: September 30, 2017

IMDb: 8.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 96% Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans. The documentary delves into the racial inequality of America, from Post Slavery through the Jim Crow laws and Segregation all the way into the modern-day. “13th” isn’t afraid to pull its punches with the amount of history it covers in such a short space of time it’s incredible the amount fitted into the documentary within 100 minutes, the fact it feels almost pocket-sized just goes to show the scale of the issue it presents, it would be of no surprise to anyone if they had of made a 4-hour documentary instead they still would have only scratched the surface.

23. Crip Camp

Director: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

Genre: Documentary

Released on Netflix: 25th March 2020

IMDb: 7.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Just as a revolution was ongoing at Woodstock, another revolution was happening down the road as a group of teen campers fight for the civil rights of disabled citizens.

Crip Camp is the latest Original produced by the Obamas, who continue their output of great documentaries. Incredibly empowering and touching, Crip Camp touches upon an important fraction of American history that too few know about during a time of such civil unrest.