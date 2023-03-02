New DC Series Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

What a difference a year makes. Last year, we stated that we’d see a slow winding down of DC from coming to Netflix, but that’s not the entire case. Here’s a rundown of all the DC Comics adaptations coming to Netflix in 2023 or beyond.

Until recently, the mantra was that most new DC adaptations would be primarily at the Warner Bro. Discovery streaming service HBO Max.

Given the recent move of Bad Boy’s Detective, everything else is on the table for Netflix or others to grab, which is a very different strategy from the previous heads of Warner Bros before the merger with Discovery.

Moving forward, DC TV projects are expected to land on HBO Max by default if they fall within the remit of the 10-year plan helmed by James Gunn. On the other hand, movie adaptations are expected to head theatrically and then arrive on HBO Max in windowing periods.

With that said, Netflix is on board to carry DC series from existing contracts or that fall outside of Gunn’s new universe so let’s dig in what’s on the way in 2023 and beyond:

Netflix Original DC Shows Coming Soon

Sweet Tooth (Season 2 & 3)

Developed by Jim Mickle based on the Jeff Lemire comics, this DC adaptation follows young Gus, who is on a journey to find his mother and travels with his companion, Big Man.

Season 1 debuted in June 2021 and was soon renewed for a second season scheduled to arrive on Netflix sometime in Spring 2023.

According to multiple sources, Netflix and DC have also given the thumbs up to a third season of the show due to be getting into production in 2023. Netflix has yet to confirm a third season officially, however.

The Sandman (Season 2 (?))

Following the release of The Sandman in the summer of 2022, it was a bit touch and go as to whether the show would be returning for a second season. Fast forward a few months and we got confirmation that the show would be returning for new episodes, although whether it’ll be a season 2 or otherwise is up for debate.

Either way, Morpheus will return for new adventures based on the Neil Gaiman comics in due course only on Netflix.

Bodies (Limited Series)

Based on the DC Comic of the same name by Si Spencer, this new British thriller series is being helmed by Paul Tomalin and Moonage Pictures.

The eight-part series follows four detectives in four different time periods in London who find themselves investigating the same murder.

Shira Haas will star as DC Maplewood in the series alongside Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, and Amaka Okafor.

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1)

Originally bound for HBO Max and midway through shooting, Dead Boys Detectives got a last-minute move to Netflix, where it’ll now debut worldwide instead.

Created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the story follows the ghosts of two dead children who stay on Earth to become detectives investigating crimes involving the supernatural rather than entering the afterlife.

The show comes from Berlanti Productions and is being developed by Steve Yockey. Briana Cuoco, Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins, and Lukas Gage will star.

Licensed DC Series Coming to Netflix in Select Regions

The Flash (Season 9)

Coming to Netflix: Weekly in some regions and mid-2023 in other regions

The ninth and final season of The Flash will say goodbye to Grant Gustin’s version of Barry Allen, which has been on our screens since 2014.

The series arrives in most regions of Netflix worldwide, but depending on where you live, you’re either getting weekly episode drops or all 13 episodes of the final season in one drop later this year.

Once the show ends, that closes the book on the Arrowverse. It also closes the book on The CW superhero series coming to Netflix.

Speaking of the Arrowverse, you’ll still need Netflix (at least in the US) to binge the comic book stories, and if you’re looking for a guide on how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix, we’ve got you covered.

Titans (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: 2023 (expected), excluding Netflix in the United States

Titans is also coming to an end with the most recent season and will be doing so alongside its companion series Doom Patrol.

Season 4 has already begun airing in the States, with the first six episodes of the 12 total debuting on HBO Max between November and December 2022. The remainder is expected in 2023 and will drop on Netflix in all regions except the US shortly afterward.

Are you looking forward to any DC shows coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.