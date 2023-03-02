New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: March 2nd, 2023

Another busy day of new releases on Netflix US with another 15 new titles added to the collection including the arrival of Netflix’s first major English-language Netflix Original series of March 2023, Sex/Life. Here’s your roundup of what’s new and trending on Netflix for March 2nd.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for March 2nd, 2023

Sex/Life (Season 2)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos

Writer: Stacy Rukeyser

Runtime: 46 mins

Sex/Life is back after nearly a 2-year hiatus after its initial debut in June 2021. The steamy drama is back with only a slightly reduced episode count (from 8 down to 6) and reviews suggest it’s just as controversial as the first.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into the second season of Sex/Life:

“In the middle of starting over, Billie steps out of her comfort zone for a night of fun. Sasha rekindles an old flame, and Cooper ignites a new passion.”

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Jane Fonda

Writer: Jonathan Tropper

Runtime: 103 min / 1h 43m

Shawn Levy, currently working exclusively with Netflix on a heap of projects, 2014 released the big ensemble comedy; This Is Where I Leave You.

Sadly, reviews weren’t particularly strong for the movie when it debuted nine years ago in theaters. The Wrap’s review of the movie was particularly scathing, concluding:

“Occasionally, Hollywood will step forward with a family drama that actually manages to tinker with actual pain… “This Is Where I Leave You” has no edge, no darkness, no texture, no character to speak of.”

Karate Sheep (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Kids

Director: Cédric Dietsch, Renaud Martin

Runtime: 22 mins

Coming out of France today and Xilam Animation is Karate Sheep, a no-dialogue animated series that has gone viral on TikTok recently.

The show follows a sheep called Trico who causes mayhem in his new flock by sharing ideas and hoping to lure in a wolf.

Full List of New Movies & Series on Netflix for March 2nd, 2023

10 New Movies Added Today

Agneepath (1990) – TV-14 – Hindi – A boy grows up to become a gangster in pursuit of the mobster who killed his innocent father, but revenge and reparation may come at great costs.

– TV-14 – Hindi – A boy grows up to become a gangster in pursuit of the mobster who killed his innocent father, but revenge and reparation may come at great costs. Biking Borders (2021) – TV-14 – German – Best friends Max and Nono bike from Berlin to Beijing, collecting donations to build a school for a unique fundraising adventure in this documentary.

– TV-14 – German – Best friends Max and Nono bike from Berlin to Beijing, collecting donations to build a school for a unique fundraising adventure in this documentary. Dostana (1980) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Duniya (1984) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Duplicate (1998) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Gumrah (1993) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Kaal (2005) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi This Is Where I Leave You (2014) – R – English – When their father dies, four siblings return home for a week, but mourning quickly takes a back seat to bickering and opportunistic backstabbing.

– R – English – When their father dies, four siblings return home for a week, but mourning quickly takes a back seat to bickering and opportunistic backstabbing. Tom Papa Live in New York City (2011) – TV-14 – English – Comedian Tom Papa riffs on the trials of married life, fatherhood in the 21st century, domestic pets and more in his stand-up show.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble.

– TV-MA – Italian – After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble. Karate Sheep (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Two clever sheep use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf who’s determined to make them all his dinner.

– TV-Y7 – English – Two clever sheep use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf who’s determined to make them all his dinner. Masameer County (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic – Offering a humorous view of a changing Saudi, this show chronicles the rip-roaring shenanigans and adventures of Masameer County’s quirkiest residents.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Offering a humorous view of a changing Saudi, this show chronicles the rip-roaring shenanigans and adventures of Masameer County’s quirkiest residents. Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France’s most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: Was she a pawn or a participant?

– TV-MA – French – From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France’s most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: Was she a pawn or a participant? Sex/Life (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life.

Netflix Top 10 Movies, Series, and Kids Titles for March 2nd, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Outer Banks We Have a Ghost Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Perfect Match The Hangover Part III Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 3 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal The Hangover Part II Little Angel 4 Triada R.I.P.D. That Girl Lay Lay 5 Married at First Sight The Strays Cocomelon 6 Wrong Side of the Tracks Minions: The Rise of Gru Sing 2 7 Formula 1: Drive to Survive The Hunger Games Trolls 8 Pasión de gavilanes Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron Pokémon 9 New Amsterdam The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 My Dad the Bounty Hunter 10 You The Woman King Bebefinn

