Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: November 18-19, 2023

It’s been a busy week for new movies and TV shows on Netflix. We’ve seen the return of The Crown as it kicks off its final season. Historical drama Rustin arrives with a potential Oscar-worthy performance from Colman Domingo. For the first on Netflix, a licensed film from Fox arrives, along with two great movies from distributor A24.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix this week:

The Crown (Season 6 Part 1) N

New Episodes: 4

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville

It’s the beginning of the end of The Crown, as part 1 of the final season landed on Netflix this week. Part 1 has a reduced episode count of four, but the remaining six episodes (Part 2) will be streamable in a month. The events of part 1 take place in the summer of 1997, a year after Diana and Prince Charles’s divorce. A summer fling with Dodi Fayed sends the paparazzi of the world chasing after Diana, culminating in the tragic events of Diana’s fatal car crash in Paris.

Rustin (2023) N

Director: George C. Wolfe

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Colman Domingo, Aml Ameen, Glynn Turman, Chris Rock, Gus Halper

Many fantastic films have centered around the individuals involved in the Civil Rights movement. We’ve seen Denzel Washington as Malcolm X, David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in Selma, and now we get to see Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, the gay civil rights activist who was instrumental in orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington. Domingo’s performance as Rustin could result in a Best Actor nomination at next year’s Academy Awards.

Believer 2 (2023) N

Director: Baek Jong Yeol

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Dong Young

The first Believer wasn’t a Netflix Original, but its sequel is more than a welcome addition to the Netflix library. In recent years, some of the best action thrillers on Netflix have been a product of Korean cinema. Don’t sleep on Believer 2 this weekend!

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Michael Cera, Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason Schwartzman, Chris Evans

In a move that very few people saw coming, the cast of Scott Pilgrim’s live-action adaptation has all returned to reprise their roles in the animated adaptation.

The animated adaptation follows the same story as the comic, where Scott Pilgrim has to fight her seven evil exes after falling in love with new girl, Romona Flowers.

Harriet (2019)

Director: Kasi Lemmons

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Ca

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role thanks to her incredible performance as American hero Harriet Tubman, who, after escaping from slavery, put her life on the line to rescue scores of other trapped slaves.

Mutt (2023)

Director: Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: Lio Mehiel, Cole Doman, MiMi Ryder, Alejandro Goic, Jasai Chase Owens

Winner of the New American Cinema Competition Seattle International Film Festival and the recipient of multiple award nominations from festivals worldwide, Vuk Lungulov-Klotz ‘s Mutt is a welcome addition to the Netflix library this week.

The story takes place over one hectic day for Feña, a recently transitioned transgender man. He runs into his father, his straight ex-boyfriend, and his little half-sister, who lost touch with Feña before his transition.

Prometheus (2012)

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Adventure, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba Guy Pearce

Expanding upon the cinematic universe of Alien started with a soft reboot of Prometheus. Grossing over $400 million worldwide, Prometheus laid the foundation for future Alien movies. Notably, this is also the first time we’ve seen Fox movies making their way to Netflix as licensing is put back on the menu for new content.

Searching for clues to the origin of mankind, a crew of scientists discover a distant moon that may lead to their answers. However, what they discover endangers them and threatens all of mankind.

The Farewell (2019)

Director: Lulu Wang

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Shuzhen Zhao, Awkwafina, X Mayo, Hong Lu, Tzi Ma

A24 has swiftly built a reputation for distributing some of the best new independent movies. Netflix and A24 have an extremely fruitful relationship, so we get to see excellent dramas such as Farewell on the platform.

Bill, a Chinese-American woman, flies to China, where she discovers that her beloved grandmother is dying. To Bill’s dismay, her family keeps the diagnosis a secret while they try to stage a last-minute wedding so that they can see their grandmother one last time.

Good Time (2017)

Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Taliah Webster, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Good Time is the third A24 movie added to Netflix this week (among the recent other batch of titles!). While it wasn’t a commercial success at the box office, it was received exceptionally well by audiences and critics. In total, it has won six awards and nominated for 47 nominations.

After a botched bank robbery lands his mentally disabled brother in jail, Connie races against time to raise the $10,000 he needs to post the bail.

