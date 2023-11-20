What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 20th to 26th, 2023

As the penultimate month of the year winds down, another batch of new releases on Netflix await! Below, we’ll check out our most anticipated new titles on the way this week, plus look at the full preliminary list of what’s set to arrive.
We’re expecting the full release schedule for December 2023 this week, but until then, we’ve put together the most expansive list of what we know to be on the way. You can also see what Netflix has in store for the final week of November here.
Now, let’s dig into some highlights.
Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week
Squid Game: The Challenge
Coming to Netflix: Wednesday
We’ve known for some time that Netflix is recreating its biggest international hit in history into a reality show, and this week, we finally see how it came together.
Pitting 456 players against each other, they’re competing for a grand prize of over 4.5 million dollars by competing in games akin to that on the show.
As a reminder, we’re getting three batches of Squid Game: The Challenge over the next few weeks. Here’s the release schedule:
- Batch 1: November 22nd
- Batch 2: November 29th
- Batch 3: December 6th
Of course, this is a welcome stopgap while we await season 2 of the show, which is currently in production.
Young Sheldon (Seasons 1-5)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
As we first reported, Netflix US is joining dozens of other Netflix regions at the end of the week by picking the spin-off series to The Big Bang Theory.
We can exclusively report that Netflix is getting all five of the first seasons, with season 6 expected to join the service later.
The comedy is usually the butt of a joke, but those who do watch the show do tend to enjoy it, and we suspect it’s going to do big numbers for Netflix in the coming weeks.
A Walk in the Woods (2015)
Coming to Netflix: Monday
Finally, one of the new licensed movies that’ll be on Netflix this week is perfect for fans of titles like Grace & Frankie and Virgin River.
Headlined by Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, and Emma Thompson, the movie comedy is based on the book of the same name by writer Bill Bryson. It sees a retired man challenging himself to hike along the legendary Appalachian Trail. Rather than doing it on his own, he agrees to do it with an old school friend.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Note: This list mainly contains Netflix US releases – other regions lineups may vary. You can find an expansive list of all the new arrivals on Netflix via our New on Netflix hub.
Coming to Netflix on November 20th
- A Walk in the Woods (2015)
- Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 1-2)
Coming to Netflix on November 21st
- Feast on the Seven Fishes (2018)
- Leo (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on November 22nd
- Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (2023) Netflix Original
- Dampyr (2022)
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on November 23rd
- An Instant Dad (2023)
- Love Island USA (Season 3)
- My Daemon (Season 1) Netflix Original
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 6) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on November 24th
- A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- DOI BOY (2023) Netflix Original
- Elena Knows (2023) Netflix Original
- Frybread Face and Me (2023)
- I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me (2023) Netflix Original
- Last Call for Istanbul (2023) Netflix Original
- Replacing Chef Chico (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Wedding Games (2023) Netflix Original
- Young Sheldon (Seasons 1-5)
