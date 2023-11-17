Netflix Added 43 New Movies and Series This Week: November 17, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome to your weekend roundup of everything newly added to Netflix this week, including some top watch picks from myself and what’s been trending on Netflix in the top 10s over the past seven days.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Chris Evans

Runtime: 29 mins

Animation on Netflix over the past couple of years has been at the next level. We’ve seen some incredible titles join the library; that trend continues today.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new anime series that remakes (and then remixes) the original Edgar Wright live-action movie, with most of the original cast returning to voice their respective characters.

Reviews have been stellar so far, with it debuting on RottenTomatoes with a perfect 100% score and audience scores being just behind.

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

On our screens since 2016, The Crown has begun catching up to the modern day more aggressively with the sixth and final season of the biopic series that’s been recounting the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Four episodes dropped this week primarily focusing on the final days of Princess Diana.

For some, the new season continues the downward trajectory of the past couple of seasons with many controversies and creatively questionable choices. Of course, more to come in December with the second and final batch of six episodes.

Lone Survivor (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Director: Peter Berg

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch

Writer: Peter Berg, Marcus Luttrell, Patrick Robinson

Runtime: 121 min / 2h 1m

Finally, if you’re looking for an action flick to take you into the weekend, you could do far worse than Lone Survivor, a movie celebrating its 10th Birthday this year.

Mark Wahlberg stars in the movie that’s based on a true story following a team of U.S. Navy SEALs on a covert mission in Afghanistan, where they face an intense battle against Taliban forces, leading to a desperate fight for survival for the team’s lone survivor, Marcus Luttrell.

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix This Week

Note: This list is only the US new releases. Other regions will vary. Titles included from November 11th to November 17th.

An expanded version of this list can be found on our New on Netflix hub, which has full title descriptions, trailers, and more.

What are you watching on Netflix as we head into the weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.