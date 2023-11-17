Netflix Added 43 New Movies and Series This Week: November 17, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome to your weekend roundup of everything newly added to Netflix this week, including some top watch picks from myself and what’s been trending on Netflix in the top 10s over the past seven days.
Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) Netflix Original
Number of episodes: 8
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Chris Evans
Runtime: 29 mins
Animation on Netflix over the past couple of years has been at the next level. We’ve seen some incredible titles join the library; that trend continues today.
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new anime series that remakes (and then remixes) the original Edgar Wright live-action movie, with most of the original cast returning to voice their respective characters.
Reviews have been stellar so far, with it debuting on RottenTomatoes with a perfect 100% score and audience scores being just behind.
The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original
Number of episodes: 4
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Biography, Drama, History
On our screens since 2016, The Crown has begun catching up to the modern day more aggressively with the sixth and final season of the biopic series that’s been recounting the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Four episodes dropped this week primarily focusing on the final days of Princess Diana.
For some, the new season continues the downward trajectory of the past couple of seasons with many controversies and creatively questionable choices. Of course, more to come in December with the second and final batch of six episodes.
Lone Survivor (2013)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Biography, Drama
Director: Peter Berg
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch
Writer: Peter Berg, Marcus Luttrell, Patrick Robinson
Runtime: 121 min / 2h 1m
Finally, if you’re looking for an action flick to take you into the weekend, you could do far worse than Lone Survivor, a movie celebrating its 10th Birthday this year.
Mark Wahlberg stars in the movie that’s based on a true story following a team of U.S. Navy SEALs on a covert mission in Afghanistan, where they face an intense battle against Taliban forces, leading to a desperate fight for survival for the team’s lone survivor, Marcus Luttrell.
Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix This Week
Note: This list is only the US new releases. Other regions will vary. Titles included from November 11th to November 17th.
28 New Movies Added This Week
- A Nice Girl Like You (2020) – R – English
- All-Time High (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- Believer 2 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Downton Abbey (2019) – PG – English –
- Good Time (2017) – R – English
- Harriet (2019) – PG-13 – English
- In Love and Deep Water (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese
- Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale (2006) – TV-14 – English
- Jim Gaffigan: King Baby (2009) – TV-PG – English
- Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe (2012) – TV-14 – English
- Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed (2014) – TV-14 – English
- Lone Survivor (2013) – R – English
- Matt Rife: Natural Selection (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Mutt (2023) – TV-MA – English
- Persona: Sulli (2023) – TV-14 – Korean
- Prometheus (2012) – R – English
- Real Steel (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Robbie Williams Live at Knebworth (2003) – TV-14 – English
- Rustin (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English
- See You on Venus (2023) – TV-PG – English
- The Dads (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English
- The Farewell (2019) – PG – Mandarin
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) – R – English
- The Netflix Cup (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Queenstown Kings (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Xhosa
- Third World Romance (2023) – TV-MA – Filipino
- You & Me & Me (2023) – TV-14 – Thai
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- CoComelon Lane (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Crashing Eid (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic
- Criminal Code (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- Feedback (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- First Wives Club (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Holy Family (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- How to Become a Mob Boss (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Million Dollar Decorators (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- Nothing to See Here (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Runaway (Season 1) – TV-MA – French –
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Siri (Season 1) – TV-14 – Swahili
- Suburræterna (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian –
- The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- The Killer (68 points)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (68 points)
- Minions (58 points)
- The Impossible (47 points)
- No Hard Feelings (43 points)
- 13 Going On 30 (36 points)
- Locked In (36 points)
- Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche (17 points)
- Pitch Perfect (11 points)
- Best. Christmas. Ever! (10 points)
- Cold Pursuit (9 points)
- Lone Survivor (9 points)
- Legion (8 points)
- Harriet (6 points)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (4 points)
- Downsizing (4 points)
- Downton Abbey (3 points)
- Insidious: The Red Door (2 points)
- A Nice Girl Like You (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix in Top 10s This Week
- Escaping Twin Flames (74 points)
- All the Light We Cannot See (66 points)
- Selling Sunset (60 points)
- The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend (39 points)
- Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (35 points)
- Life on Our Planet (24 points)
- Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (18 points)
- How to Become a Mob Boss (17 points)
- BLUE EYE SAMURAI (15 points)
- Unicorn Academy (13 points)
- Criminal Code (10 points)
- The Crown (9 points)
- Face Off (8 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (8 points)
What are you watching on Netflix as we head into the weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.