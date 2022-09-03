Best New Movies on Netflix: Labor Day Weekend 2022

The start of September brought dozens of new movies and TV shows to the US library. Including the list of Friday’s new additions, we’ve selected some of the best new movies from the past week that you should definitely add to your watch list this weekend.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates, Warren Clarke, Adrienne Corri

One of Stanley Kubrick’s most famous movies, it was also one of his most controversial. For many years the movie was censored from audiences in multiple countries worldwide. Not one to be missed, A Clockwork Orange should be on the bucket list of movies to watch for every movie-goer.

Sadistic gang leader Alex is sent to prison and volunteers to undergo an experimental treatment to cure him of his love for ultra-violence. But when Alex is released from prison and rejoins the dystopian streets of Britain, his ordeals are far from over.

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Director: Brian Helgeland

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Heath Ledger, Rufus Sewell, Shannyn Sossamon, Paul Bettany, Laura Fraser

Most well-known for his Oscar-winning performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight, Heath Ledger is fondly remembered for his charming and hilarious performance as William Thatcher.

After the death of his master, the peasant squire William Thatcher takes it upon himself to take his master’s place. Fueled by the desire to earn riches and glory beyond his dreams, William soon makes a new name for himself as a knight.

Scarface (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Paul Shenar

Al Pacino has had some extremely iconic roles in cinema history. Still, arguably the only role more famous than his time spent as Michael Corleone in The Godfather is that of Tony Montana in Scarface.

In 1980 Cuban immigrant Tony Montana rises from the streets of Miami as a hitman, to drug kingpin. But his love for cocaine and violence, paired with his arrogance sends him on a collision course with the Colombian Martel.

I Came By (2022) N

Director: Babak Anvari

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald, Hugh Bonneville, Percelle Ascott, Varada Sethu

From the halls of Downton Abbey as the charming Robert Crawley, Hugh Bonneville takes on his most sinister role to date in I Came By.

A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby and Jay regularly target the homes of the U.K.’s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

A Little Princess (1995)

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Genre: Family | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Liesel Matthews, Eleanor Bron, Liam Cunningham, Rusty Schwimmer, Arthur Malet,

Alfonso Cuarón, director of Gravity and Roma, first made a name for himself in the 90s with his English directorial debut of A Little Princess.

When her father enlists in the British Navy in WW1, for her safety, Sara Crewe is sent to New York to attend boarding school, where she comes into conflict with the school’s principal, Miss Minchin. Sara’s resolve is pushed to the limit when news breaks that her father was killed in action, and his estate has been seized by the British government.

