Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Welcome to a very early look ahead at the Netflix Originals planned to release in October 2022. We’ll be updating this over time with all the new Netflix Originals scheduled to release throughout the month which is month of Halloween so expect some spooky new additions.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2022

Oddballs

Coming to Netflix: October 6th (yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix)

The popular YouTube Channel TheOdd1sOut is bringing a brand new show exclusively to Netflix. Titled Oddballs, the series comes from the YouTube creators James Rallison and Ethan Banville who are fully immersed in the series with the former voicing too.

The animated series follows the bubble-shaped boy James along with a few new friends including crocodile Max and time-traveler Echo.

Julian Grant, Kimberly Brooks, Gary Anthony Williams, and Carl Faruolo also lend their voices.

The Midnight Club

Coming to Netflix: October 8th

Mike Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures has bought some of the best Netflix Original horror to Netflix. We’ve seen The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House released over the past few years plus the superb Midnight Mass and now he’s back for his 2022 project in the form of this series adaptation.

Here’s what you can expect:

“At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.”

Wendell & Wild

Coming to Netflix: October TBD

It’s been a long time coming for this new stop-motion animated movie from Henry Selick (best known for directing Caroline and The Nightmare Before Christmas) but in October 2022, our wait will come to an end.

The movie focuses around two scheming demon brothers who are hatching a plan to defeat their arch nemesis.

Among the voice cast assembled for this animated feature includes Lyric Ross, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2022

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: October 12th

Language: Spanish (From Mexico)

Belascoarán’s adventures, written by Paco Ignacio Taibo ll, will arrive on Netflix in October 2022 with Luis Gerardo Méndez, Paulina Gaitán, and Irene Azuela starring.

Here’s what you can expect and if you want to decipher more, head on over to the show’s website:

“Place an old desk, sit, smoke and wait? Maybe not… A city like Mexico City needs its own detective. Soon, Belascoarán Shayne will take us to discover what it takes to be an independent detective in Mexico’s 70s.”

