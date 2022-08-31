7 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Another month is just around the corner, with another great batch of new movies headed to Netflix worldwide. Below, we’ll take a look at 7 of our most anticipated movies coming, including 4 Netflix Originals coming globally and 4 licensed movies specifically headed to Netflix US.

As always, a new month means lots of new shows and movies coming to the service and given how much content is on the way, it’s always helpful to sift through the weeds to find the gold and that’s what we’re hoping to do here.

Missed any of our top picks for August 2022? All of those are available to watch right now.

Best Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix Globally in September 2022

Blonde

Coming to Netflix: September 28th

It’s been a long wait for Andrew Dominik’s upcoming NC-17 movie on Marilyn Monroe but that wait is finally over with the biopic set to arrive towards the end of September.

This could be a career-defining movie for Ana de Armas, who will play the titular role.

And remember, if you don’t like it, then it’s your problem. Or, as Andrew Dominik more succinctly put it:

“If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem”

Do Revenge

Coming to Netflix: September 16th

Described as a “subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy,” this new Netflix movie features Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson serves as the director for the movie that’s set in a posh high school for the elite that sees a queen bee striking a deal with a new student to enact revenge.

Drifting Home

Coming to Netflix: September 16th

It’s rare we feature anime movies in these lists but Drifting Home is a special cast given the caliber of the studio behind it.

Studio Colorido, best known for A Whisker Away and Penguin Highway is producing and Hiroyasu Ishida directing.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new feature film:

“Drifting Home is a summer adventure that begins when sixth-graders and childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume are playing with their classmates Yuzuru, Taishi, Reina and Juri in an apartment complex that is scheduled to be demolished. They are caught up in a mysterious phenomenon, and when they regain consciousness, they see nothing but a vast sea before them.”

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2022

These titles will only be on Netflix in the United States, with other regions’ availability varying.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Coming to Netflix: September 1st

Based on the James Baldwin 1974 novel, this movie was written and directed by Barry Jenkins. It’s listed as Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% score.

Starring KiKi Layne, Stephan James, and Colman Domingo, the romance is about an African-American woman who sets out to clear her husband’s name and prove his innocence.

As per the critics consensus on the movie by Rotten Tomatoes here’s what critics thought:

“If Beale Street Could Talk honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft.”

Collateral

Coming to Netflix: September 1st

2022 has been the year of Tom Cruise, right? After having one of the best offices of any star this year, you’ll be happy to hear that one of his best movies in his vast catalog will join Netflix US on the first of the month.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:

“Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when Max realizes his fare is an assassin.”

Bad Words

Coming to Netflix: September 16th

One title that didn’t feature in Netflix’s official list for September (but is absolutely coming to Netflix, according to our sources) is the overlooked Jason Bateman movie, Bad Words.

You no doubt know Jason Bateman from his TV work, whether that be Arrested Development or, more recently Ozark. Beyond TV, the actor has clocked many credits in the movie world, many of which don’t get the praise they deserve.

Bad Words is about a man looking for revenge for his past failures by using a loophole to get into the National Spelling Bee.

Facing Nolan

Coming to Netflix: September 21st

Finally, we wanted to highlight an upcoming SVOD premiere on Netflix in the form of a documentary on Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan. Like Bad Words above, this one didn’t feature in Netflix’s official list either.

The pitcher has had a long and successful career and this documentary dives into the sports star from the perspective of his opponents in the hitters position.

What movies will you be checking out on Netflix in September 2022? Let us know in the comments.