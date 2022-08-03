Netflix Neo-Thriller ‘I Came By’: Coming to Netflix in August 2022

From the grounds of Downton Abbey to the home of a sinister former high court judge, Hugh Bonneville has an incredible role in Netflix’s upcoming neo-thriller, I Came By. Coming to Netflix in late August 2022, we have everything you need to know about I Came By, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Netflix’s I Came By will be directed by BAFTA winner Babak Anvari, who has directed such projects as Under the Shadow, Monsterland and Wounds. Anvari will co-write the movie with Namsi Khan who has worked on such productions as His Dark Materials, Domina, and Humans.

Film4 and New Regency developed the project and will executive produce alongside XYZ, which brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

The project is part of Netflix’s huge push into UK production including creating a huge new creative hub in the form of Shepperton Studios. Fiona Lamptey spoke in August about Netflix’s efforts in the region saying, “Scope and ambition is my topline strategy for the UK,”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s I Came By:

What’s the Netflix release date for I Came By?

Thanks to the official press release, and the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that I Came By will be released globally on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022.

What’s the plot of I Came By?

Netflix has released the official synopsis for I Came By:

A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby (George Mackay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) regularly target the homes of the U.K.’s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

Who is cast in I Came By?

It was announced in July 2020 that Netflix’s I Came By will be led by George Mackay (1917, Captain Fantastic), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, No Country for Old Men) and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Notting Hill). Additionally, the cast will include Varada Sethu (Strike Back, Hard Sun), Percelle Ascott (The Innocents, Tin Star) and Antonio Aakeel (Dublin Murders, Tomb Raider).

What’s the production status of I Came By?

It was reported that Netflix’s I Came By would shoot on location in the UK.

It was revealed in August 2021 that the movie would be shot throughout the Autumn of 2021. With that said, Deadline revealed that the production is only expected to shoot for around two weeks.

IMDbPro reports that the movie entered post-production in late September 2021 and actually began filming in August 2021. TheKnowledgeOnline confirms that filming started in early August.

Hugh Bonneville notably shared a picture of himself on the set of the movie. The DailyMail also posted a slew of pictures from outside the production.

Hugh Bonneville and director Babak Anvari spotted filming Netflix’s Neo-Noir thriller “I Came By” in Surrey yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HYm1XGfkhS — Best of George Mackay (@BestofGMackay) August 20, 2021

New Netflix series called 'I came by' filming in progress pic.twitter.com/5ZR8KsiGiP — Tomi (@GadgetsBoy) August 27, 2021

Are you looking forward to watching I Came By on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!